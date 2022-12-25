Joanna Gaines' husband Chip's opinion on divorce as he opens up about their relationship - and it's so refreshing The Fixer Upper stars share five children

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip have a huge fanbase who have followed their relationship and family life for many years.

MORE: Chip and Joanna Gaines' son steals the show in rare family video

The Fixer Upper stars have been married for 19 years - and have gone through a lot together in the past two decades, always maintaining a strong relationship as a result of their attitudes.

It's their refreshing way of thinking concerning their marriage and the concept of divorce that proved a huge hit with fans this year, becoming one of HELLO!'s most read stories of 2022 as a result.

VIDEO: A look at Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines' relationship over the years

Loading the player...

Back in an interview last year, the dad-of-five told Access Hollywood: "One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters," in response to a question about whether there had been a moment where they thought about "throwing in the towel" in their marriage.

MORE: Joanna Gaines discusses heartbreak and surrender in 20 year marriage

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares emotional family story

He continued: "I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that, honestly, ever even comes to mind. And I would say that that happened pretty early in our relationship, where we just thought, that’s interesting, that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us."

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines are no quitters

Reflecting on the financial crisis in the late 2000s, Chip added that it was a particularly difficult time for them, but that they stayed strong.

TRENDING STORY: Dylan Dreyer steps away from Today for much-anticipated reason

MORE: Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines shares adorable family video that has fans saying the same thing

"You know, that crisis, Jo and I had multiple opportunities to quit and throw in the towel and that was just not, not in our DNA. So now I think we've taken that and realized that, you know, it's like, you can't ever lose, if you don't quit.

"And Jo and I keep showing up, day after day. Sometimes it's right, sometimes it's not, but we keep putting one foot in front of the other."

Joanna Gaines and husband Chip have been married for 19 years

Joanna and Chip share children Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with emotional health update on Al Roker

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement shocks co-stars by revealing secret health battle on-air

The couple are facing a new challenge in the next 12 months as their firstborn Drake will be flying the nest to attend college.

In an essay in Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Joanna reflected on Drake's upcoming departure.

The couple share five children

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," she wrote. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement.

POPULAR: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.