Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and wife Nicola's unseen wedding photos confuse fans

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola are not afraid to show public displays of affection – take their adoring six-month wedding anniversary tributes for proof.

The couple both rained praise on one another alongside never-before-seen photos taken at their Palm Beach wedding back in April, but many of their followers were left confused. Next to a snap of his wife standing under a picturesque white floral chuppah – a tradition for brides and grooms at Jewish ceremonies – Brooklyn wrote: "6 months with my best friend x wouldn’t choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever. You are the absolute love of my life xx."

Nicola's back was to the camera, sharing a glimpse of the open back of her Valentino bridal gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli's team which was partially obscured by her lace wedding veil.

Following their ceremony, Nicola and Brooklyn posed for photos with their arms around one another, giving fans a better look at the bride's handmade French lace gloves and the groom's custom Dior suit. Nicola shared two snaps from the photoshoot and wrote a loving message for her husband which read: "6 months as your wife and forever to go. I love you so much baby."

Brooklyn Beckham's fans were confused about the couple's decision to have a chuppah

Referring to the chuppah, one confused fan commented: "This is Jewish tradition, I thought you were a Christian?" and another similarly remarked: "[You are] Christian and this is Jew tradition," while a third responded: "Yes, was thinking the same but maybe she is Jewish."

Nicola's billionaire father Nelson Peltz – who hosted the $3.5million three-day wedding at his $103 million (£76 million) estate – is Jewish, so the Transformers actress grew up in a Jewish household. Although Brooklyn was baptised in 2003, he also has connections to the Jewish religion via his great-grandfather Joseph.

The couple marked sixth months of marriage by sharing new wedding photos

In the lead-up to the wedding, he admitted to Vogue that he was "excited" and planned to wear a Yarmulke in a nod to the religion. Pictures published by Vogue show Brooklyn holding his black cap, which he had personalised to include his initials, stitched in white letters.

