Nicola Peltz's billionaire father Nelson shows off epic Christmas tree inside £76m home The family have nailed the festivities this year

Nicola Peltz is one of many Jewish celebrities celebrating Hannukah this year. Yet, her family still enjoyed the festive season by decorating a stunning Christmas tree that was erected at her father Nelson Peltz's home

Nicola wished her followers a Happy Hanukkah by posting a photo of her billionaire father sitting in front of an opulently decorated Christmas tree smoking a cigar. Leaping silver reindeer ornaments, golden baubles, glittering winged angels and celestial decorations adorned the towering tree, which was accompanied by a silver menorah showcasing dark blue candles.

Nicola's father Nelson smiled for the wholesome snap, looking smart in a navy polo neckshort-sleeved shirt and tortoiseshell glasses. The table at which he sat featured sparkling silver cutlery, crisply folded napkins, a white tablecloth and small porcelain plates.

Nicola is not the only famous face to mark Hanukkah this season. Clueless star Alicia Silverstone wished her followers a Happy Hanukkah on Instagram, in addition to Isla Fisher and Busy Philipps.

Nelson Peltz posed beside his stunning Christmas tree

The Peltz family are undoubtedly proud about their Jewish faith, heritage and culture. Nelson Peltz is one of many Hollywood stars to previously throw his twin sons Zachary and Gregory a Bar Mitzvah – which turned out to be the bash of the decade.

The 'do was held at the Pierre Hotel in New York back in May 2016. Hundreds of guests including siblings Nicola Peltz, actor Will Peltz, and hockey player Brad Peltz attended the affair – which hosted musical acts, stilt walkers, and a hockey rink, basketball hoop, and video games.

Nelson and daughter Nicola share a close bond

Since marrying Brooklyn Beckham earlier this year, Nicola has warmly welcomed her husband into her Jewish faith. The couple had a Jewish wedding back in April, and for the highly anticipated event Brooklyn wore a yarmulke.

Brooklyn has since shown his dedication to his wife's faith by having a Star of David tattooed on his hand. Nicola also has a tattoo that reads 'family first' in Yiddish.

