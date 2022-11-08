Dr. Jennifer Ashton's wedding guests were brought to tears by this heartwarming moment The GMA star was joined on her special day by co-stars including Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Dr. Jennifer Ashton said 'I do' in front of close family and friends on Saturday at an intimate and glitzy wedding ceremony in Manhattan.

The GMA3 co-anchor tied the knot to Tom Werner, and HELLO! were given exclusive wedding photos from their special day.

The ceremony - which was attended by Jennifer's GMA co-stars including Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and George Stephanopoulos - was beautiful, and involved a lot of happy tears.

Jennifer and Tom were joined under the chuppah - the traditional Jewish wedding canopy - by their children - Tom's son and two daughters, and JennIfer's son and daughter.

Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner, who officiated the ceremony, referred to the coupling as, “beshereth,” the Yiddish word for soulmate, and it was described as both "joyful" and "tearful".

Other famous faces in attendance on Jennifer and Tom's special day included Corey Gamble and Donna Karen. The TV medic looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with jewelry by Sue Gragg, and was styled by Lindsay Flores.

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Tom Werner on their wedding day

Tom, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo. After the ceremony, which was held at New York City's Harmonie Club, guests were transported to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.

There, they enjoyed a candle-lit celebration, with champagne, caviar and a multi-course supper, followed by desserts and dancing.

Tunes were supplied from the Elan Music band. One emotional photo captured from their day shows Ben Sheerwood, former President of Disney-ABC Television Group and ABC News, giving a speech in front of guests and the happy couple.

Guests cried happy tears at the star-studded ceremony

Ben was the matchmaker for Jennifer and Tom and was responsible for their very first date during the pandemic.

News of Jennifer and Tom's engagement was announced in January, live on GMA. The doctor also shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram page with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "I said YES! to Tom Werner," alongside a ring and a heart emoji.

