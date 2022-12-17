GMA's Robin Roberts' sister looks just like her in heartwarming family photo The star is gearing up for the holidays

Robin Roberts delighted fans with a look at her life away from the spotlight this week when she shared a snapshot with some of her family.

The star took to Instagram with a photo documenting an outing in New York and she was joined by some very special people.

Alongside the photo of them all smiling for the cameras, Robin wrote: "Starting #ThankfulThursday with a pic from last night. Enjoying my dear sister @sallyann_roberts & her hubby’s visit this week to NYC."

She continued: "Our niece’s (@biancatroberts) beautiful daughter is a dramatic arts student at @amdaofficial. We took Jazzlyn to her first Broadway show #deathofasalesman. Spectacular performance and a magical night! #wearefamily."

Fans were blown away by their matching smiles and commented: "Beautiful smiles, photo, & gorgeous people. Your kindness shines through. Thank you for sharing Robin. Continued Blessings," and, "you feel the love in these smiles".

Many others thanked Robin for bringing them joy on the morning show and they were wished a merry Christmas too.

Robin enjoyed a day out with her sister

Robin recently turned heads when she stepped out for a glamorous date night alongside her long-term partner Amber Laign. They looked beautiful as they enjoyed a festive night at the White House.

It was a well-deserved outing after what has been a tough year for the pair.

Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 and Robin announced the news to her fans in March.

Robin and her partner Amber have had a tough year

Thankfully, Amber completed her treatment and they were inundated with support from her loyal followers throughout.

The couple met on a blind date in 2005 after being set-up by mutual friends.

