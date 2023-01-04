Abbey Clancy's mini-me daughter looks angelic as bridesmaid - exclusive photos Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch renewed their wedding vows in a stunning sunset ceremony in the Maldives

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch renewed their vows on 17 December in a stunning sunset ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family, HELLO! can exclusively reveal.

The couple, who chose to relive the memories of their 2011 wedding on a secluded private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, were walked down the aisle by their four children: Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

The intimate ceremony was full of homages to their first wedding, including their renewal of vows, which took place under an arch of white roses from their original nuptials, held at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire.

Most special for the couple, however, was their ability to relive their wedding memories with the family they created together. "To share this beautiful occasion with the family we created after all these years was really special. They loved it," shared former England and Liverpool footballer Peter.

Abbey and Peter expressed their joy at spending their day with their children

Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO!.

Stunning photos of the family show that Sophia, Abbey and Peter's eldest child, is growing up to be quite the lookalike of her model mother.

Their daughter acted as a bridesmaid on the day, looking radiant in a structured white dress and delicate pearl choker. Sophia's honey-blonde hair fell past her shoulders in natural beachy waves, mirroring her mum's effortless bridal hairstyle.

Abbey’s barefoot boho-style bridal look comprised a delicate vintage lace dress, made by family friend and dressmaker Sylvia, and a matching ethereal veil.

Abbey and Peter's children walked them down the aisle

Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

Earlier in the week, Abbey shared a photo of her mini-me daughter looking sunkissed as she lapped up the Maldivan sunshine. "My beautiful fish," wrote Abbey.

"She is beautiful just like her mama!" a fan quickly commented, as another agreed: "Like mother like daughter, the next super model."

