Strictly's Artem Chigvintsev and wife Nikki's stomach-churning wedding mishap with son

When professional dancers Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella got married in 2022, their son Matteo was supposed to have a very special role – but he was unable to fulfil his duties.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional and the professional wrestler reminisced about their special day during an appearance on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan. When Michael asked how their two-year-old son did as the ring bearer, Nikki replied: "He never made it down the aisle," before explaining that she couldn't concentrate on the key moment of her wedding ceremony after hearing some stomach-churning news about her little boy!

"He ended up throwing up all over his white suit," explained Nikki, who is set to share behind-the-scenes looks at her wedding in Nikki Bella Says I Do, which airs on 26 January 26.

"How my brother presented that to us during the wedding was, all of a sudden… it was like The Nutcracker, we both look down and I'm like, 'Where is he?' My brother hands me the rings. He goes, 'Matteo's vomiting, don't worry about it, he's ok.'"

The couple sat down with Michael Strahan to discuss their Paris wedding

She continued: "I don't even remember Artem putting the ring on because all I could think was, 'Am I standing here, really, getting this ring put on while my son is supposedly vomiting in the back?'" But she did admit that the story was a "memorable" part of her wedding!

Artem and Nikki met on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 when they were paired together, and Nikki was engaged to John Cena at the time. After splitting from the former pro wrestler in 2018, she and Artem got engaged during a trip to Paris in 2019.

The couple welcomed their son in July 2020, and despite planning to host their wedding in California in 2021 they returned to Paris for their nuptials in August 2022. However, Nikki's choice of bridal outfit left fans divided, since she wore the frock she was planning on wearing to her wedding with her ex-fiancé John.

Artem and Nikki's son Matteo was supposed to be their ring bearer

"I had the moment with that dress … when I saw it," she told Us Weekly. "It was all something that I dreamed of."

While her sister Brie and some of her followers weren't convinced it was the right decision, Nikki explained: "For me, it [reflects] how I stand as a strong woman, I was like wait, why should I not wear what I love? Because of my past? It just didn’t make sense to me."

She added that she would only have changed the dress had Artem had a problem with it, but he was "cool about it."

