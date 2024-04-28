Hailey Bieber reveals she is 'unwell' over unrecognizable photo of husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is the It girl everybody wants to be. She has her own beauty empire, she's modelled for the world's most major fashion houses, and she's married to Justin Bieber. Need I say more?

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Rhode founder took to Instagram to share an update with her 51.1million followers that she was "unwell" after her husband shared a series of photographs to his own page.

Resharing Justin's Instagram photo, which showed the Grammy Award-winning singer shirtless, displaying his eclectic collection of tattoos, Hailey added the caption: "Oh… I'm… unwell".

© Instagram Hailey Bieber reposted her husband's Instagram post

Now before you panic, no, the sight of her husband shirtless isn't making Hailey sick. The term 'I'm unwell' has been coined in popular culture as also meaning 'I don't know how to process this.'

Sharing Hailey's thoughts over on her heartthrob husband's Instagram page, fans penned similar comments beneath the set of photos, writing: "You are the love of my life," and "Hailey, is your husband single?"

Justin, 30, has been sporting a new appearance of late, rocking a full beard and shaggy beach blonde hair. The Canadian artist has also been seen wearing braces on his bottom row of teeth.

The couple's Instagram posts come just days after Justin shared a candid clip of him and Hailey enjoying a romantic moment during a concert. The clip, which was originally captured by a fan, showed the 'Yummy' singer stroking his wife's hair as they danced to live music.

© Frazer Harrison Justin's new full beard is a change from his clean-shaved aesthetic

Justin and Hailey legally married 13 September 2018 before hosting a second celebration in South Carolina on 30 September 2019.

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber started dating when Hailey was just 19

The couple's wedding has remained one of the most searched celebrity weddings of the decade, with Hailey's stunning lace bridal gown, designed by the late Virgil Abloh, topping the charts as the most Googled celebrity wedding dress.

"To the most precious, my beloved," Justin wrote on their fifth anniversary in September last year. "5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."

Hailey and Justin celebrated their five year wedding annivesary in September 2023

Justin continued: "So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.""HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!" the 'Baby' artist ended the post.