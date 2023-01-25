Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's relationship milestone is happening so soon The Hollywood couple share son Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have enjoyed a lengthy relationship and are considered one of Hollywood's strongest couples.

What's more, they are set to mark a milestone moment in their relationship next month when they celebrate 40 years together.

Goldie and Kurt first started dating on Valentine's Day in 1983, and have been happily together ever since.

The couple share son Wyatt Russell, and Kurt has also helped to raise the star's children Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson. They are also the proud grandparents to six grandchildren.

While they are set to mark 40 years together - and will no doubt do so in private - it doesn't sound as if they will be getting married any time soon either, as Goldie had the most refreshing attitude towards marriage in a previous interview.

During an appearance on UK chat show Loose Women in 2015, Goldie was asked why she hadn't married Kurt after all their years together.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been nearly dating for 40 years

She replied: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Goldie and Kurt's first date was to the Playboy Club where they learnt how to dance.

The Hollywood couple live in LA

After being asked about her "awesome first date at the iconic club," on Today with Hoda & Jenna back in January, Goldie clarified: "We did that and we went out because we had to learn to dance for the show. And we thought 'let's go and learn how to do the Jitterbug together.' It was kind of romantic, the whole night was romantic. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

The First Wives Club actress previously revealed the secret to her long-lasting relationship with Kurt too, telling E! News that it was all to do with having separate bathrooms. She said: "The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms."

