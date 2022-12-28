Kate Hudson shares real reason she hasn't got married yet The actress is so relatable

Glass Onion star Kate Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa got engaged in September 2021, but in an interview with This Morning, the actress revealed she's in no rush to walk down the aisle.

When asked if she'd started planning her wedding yet, the mom-of-three said: "It's been a while now, I just haven't planned the wedding," before going on to explain she couldn't decide if she wanted to keep it low-key or have a big wedding.

"I go back and forth, I go, 'do I really want a big wedding?' We're so happy - it's not the first thing I need.

"I've been there before," she continued. "I've got kids with three different dads. It's not really the golden ticket, a wedding. And we also don't know where we're gonna do it. But it will happen," she reassured.

Prior to meeting Danny in 2016, the 43-year-old was married to musician Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, and then was engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy from 2011 to 2014.

Kate Hudson was being interviewed on This Morning

Kate opened up about taking "accountability" for her part in the breakdown of her previous relationships on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

Speaking of her romance with Matt Bellamy, Kate explained: "After my second failed baby daddy relationship, that moment for me was like, 'Okay, now I have to figure this out'.

Kate Hudson has been married once before

"That was really hard for me because I didn't want that to end, but I was like, 'Oh this is an issue. I need to figure out what this is in my life, this pattern I keep repeating, and take accountability for it'. That was the biggest change for me in my life."

