Prince William and Princess Kate's 'everlasting love' was meant to be The Prince and Princess of Wales began dating at University

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate have been together for 20 years and married for 11 years, but their long-lasting relationship is no coincidence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a memorable royal wedding on 29 April 2011, and have since welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They are often pictured looking very loved-up during joint royal engagements, sharing private jokes and subtle PDAs.

As we approach Valentine's Day, we want to know the secret to their successful marriage. According to astrologer and psychic Neelam Jagasia, the royal couple have an "everlasting romantic love" that was written in the stars – quite literally.

"They say that to be lucky in love your stars must match," she told HELLO! Magazine. "This means, where the planets were positioned at the time of your birth (i.e., your birth chart) should mirror or complement the planetary position of your soulmate or intended love’s birth chart."

Neelam went on to share both Prince William and Kate’s birth charts, with the inner chart showing William and the outer chart representing Kate. The inner wheels are numbered from 1 to 12, each personifying a different aspect of life.

Prince William and his wife Kate's birth charts

Upon analysing the chart, Neelam explained that "their planets on the whole mirror each other", demonstrating that they are actually "twin flames", i.e. a person’s other half.

"A telling sign of this synchronicity is romantic glances between a couple. Photographs of William and Kate have revealed this phenomenon several times." She concluded: "Theirs is an everlasting romantic love."

The Prince and Princess of Wales often share romantic looks with one another

As for how the pair complement each other, Neelam referred to the placing of a moon in your birth chart as to how much you connect with someone and found that: "Both William and Kate have the same moon placing. This means that they will take on Cancerian traits when they demonstrate their love or show their feelings.

"They are very protective over their loved ones and are deeply passionate. They are warm-hearted, caring, and compassionate."

"What is more fascinating is that Kate’s natal Sun, Mercury, and Venus is positioned in Prince William’s first house. This means she supports the way he communicates; she agrees with his ideals and principles and, more importantly, makes him feel loved."

