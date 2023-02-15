Today's Al Roker makes unexpected comment about Dylan Dreyer's marriage

Al Roker surprised his co-star Dylan Dreyer on Valentine's Day when he aimed a "savage" comment her way live on air.

The Today meteorologist made an unexpected dig at Dylan's marriage to her husband Brian Fichera, comparing her to an "older vintage" wine as he pointed out the five-year age gap in their relationship. Dylan is 41 while Brian is 36. It's not the first time Al has raised eyebrows with his comments to his co-stars, as you can see in the video below.

The duo were discussing Valentine's Day-inspired Instagram captions they could use to describe their partners alongside co-anchor Sheinelle Jones on the Third Hour of Today.

When an image of Dylan, Brian, and their youngest son Rusty in a vineyard appeared on screen, Al surprisingly quipped: "And the great thing about your relationship is that you're an older vintage than Brian."

Dylan appeared shocked by Al's comment and simply responded: "Thank you, Al. Thank you for that."

As Sheinelle tried to move the conversation along, Dylan then snapped back at Al: "Wait, you're an older vintage!" referring to his six-year age gap with his younger wife Deborah Roberts, 62.

Al poked fun at Dylan and Brian's age gap

Al replied: "I am. Much older. But I'm just talking about you," before teasingly adding: "Cougar love!"

One person who was certainly taken aback by Al's quip was their guest on the show, Today's digital editorial director Arianna Davis, who said: "This is… Al's savage today!"

Al and Dylan's awkward exchange comes just weeks after he returned to work following his "life-threatening" health battle. The beloved weatherman was absent from the NBC show for almost two months after he was admitted to the hospital twice after blood clots traveled to his lungs.

Al and Dylan are great friends on and off screen

However, despite his comments, Al and Dylan are extremely close off-screen and she even stood in for him while he recovered at home.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO! in January, Dylan opened up about her adored co-star and how she felt about him coming back to work.

"It's been so amazing and so special on so many levels to have Al return," she said. "We are a tight-knit family on the Today show. What you see is what you get."

