Nicola Sturgeon looks unrecognisable in unearthed wedding photos Scotland's First Minister married her husband Peter Murrell in 2010

Nicola Sturgeon, 52, caused a political shakeup when she revealed she is stepping down as Scotland's First Minister last Wednesday.

The Scottish National party leader was the first woman in history to hold her position, but concluded that the "time is now" to resign. The Scottish politician admitted she is looking forward to "a different way of living life" after eight years in politics and navigating Scotland through the pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon resigned on Wednesday 8 February

Nicola hasn't divulged what her plans for the future are, but she will no doubt be looking forward to spending more time with her family after her duties end.

At her resignation, Nicola shared: "Few people understand the price families of politicians pay for the jobs we choose to do. Mine have been my rock throughout."

Who is Nicola Sturgeon's husband?

Nicola and her husband Peter Murrell, 58, tied the knot in 2010 at an intimate ceremony in Glasgow - and the former First Minister looks unrecognisable in unearthed wedding photos from the duo's nuptials.

Nicola married Peter Murrell in 2010

Sporting a long, sleek bob different from her now-choppy pixie cut, Nicola was every inch a beautiful bride on her wedding day.

She wore a simple, but sophisticated halter neck bridal gown crafted from sumptuous ivory satin and embellished with delicate beading on the neckline.

Nicola added a dainty crystal headband and satin heels to complete her bridal ensemble, while Peter dressed in a traditional kilt in deep purple tartan.

The Scottish politician wore a simple satin bridal gown

At the time, Nicola's mother Joan told local media that her daughter chose to select her wedding dress from a local bridal shop in their hometown of Irvine.

"She didn’t want a fancy meringue-style dress and has said from the outset she didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a dress as she didn’t think it was important," Joan said, adding: "So we had a budget and within two hours, Nicola had found her dress."

Does Nicola Sturgeon have children?

The politician met her fellow SNP member husband when they were just 18 years old at an event for Young Scottish Nationalists in Aberdeenshire. However, the pair did not become romantically involved until 2003.

The couple do not have any children together

Nicola and Peter do not have any children together. However, the First Minister was praised for her honest account of suffering a "painful" miscarriage back in 2011.

"Sometimes... having a baby just doesn't happen - no matter how much we might want it to," she added.

