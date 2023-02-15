Nicola Sturgeon and husband Peter are set for home upheaval after shock announcement Scotland's First Minister has announced she is stepping down

Nicola Sturgeon, 52, rocked politics when she announced she is stepping down as Scotland's First Minister on Wednesday.

The Scottish National party leader has been in the role for eight years, but she has concluded that the "time is now" to resign, and this means a major change for her person life too – moving house!

Nicola is set to leaver her Edinburgh home behind

At present, Nicola resides at Bute House, along with her husband Peter Murrell, which is an office for the government as well as the residence for the minister.

The five-bedroom flat is located in Edinburgh's New Town and it would have been given to Nicola rent-free due to her role within government, and it means stepping down will result in her losing her home too.

In Nicola's address to Scotland, she said: "In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it is right for me, for my party and for the country.

"And so today I am announcing my intention to step down as first minister and leader of my party."

She also cited wanting "a different way of living life," perhaps alluding to the stress of her job. HELLO! spoke to an expert who explained the effects of burnout from work.

Where will Nicola Sturgeon live now?

As well as her official residence, Nicola is believed to have her own home in Glasgow, so this could well be where she will spend more time given her new circumstances.

The MP is stepping down from her position

Wanting a different way of life may mean a move out of the city for the politician, but she will stay as a Member of Scottish Parliament until at least the next Holyrood election in May 2026.

Nicola has not yet made any announcements on the private matter of where she will choose to live as a result of this major career change.

