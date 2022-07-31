Inside Boris Johnson and wife Carrie's epic wedding party at 1,500-acre estate The couple got married in May 2021

Over a year after their secret wedding ceremony, Boris Johnson, 58, and his wife Carrie, 34, hosted a second celebration with their friends and family.

RELATED: Where will Boris and Carrie Johnson live with their two young children?

The party was held at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, a 1,500-acre estate with a Grade I-listed country house, an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden and a swimming pool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most unconventional wedding dresses of all time

Guests included Boris' sister Rachel Johnson and his father Stanley, who were pictured in their cars entering the grounds. A helicopter also landed on the site ahead of the nuptials, no doubt carrying a VIP.

Marquees and haybales were set up outside for everyone to enjoy the festivities.

Although Boris and Carrie – who share son Wilfred, two, and daughter Romy, seven months, would have likely also invited Lord and Lady Bamford, who own the vast property as well as the organic farm located just a mile away.

It was previously believed that the now-resigned UK Prime Minister would host the celebrations at Chequers, a 16th-century government-owned mansion that acts as his country residence.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson's three marriages and seven children

SHOP: Best Disney engagement rings to make her feel like a princess

A marquee had been set up in the grounds of the estate for the happy couple

A spokesperson for No. 10 announced the news that they planned to host a bigger wedding party following their low-key nuptials in May 2021. They said: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

The Prime Minister is reportedly celebrating at Daylesford House

Boris' beautiful boho bride was later seen sporting a barefoot look as she posed for a photo with her husband, posted by Conservative politician James Cleverly on Twitter. The snap gave fans a glimpse into their secret celebrations in the garden of No. 11 Downing Street, which no more than 30 guests were invited to attend.

Boris and Carrie on their first wedding day in May 2021

Carrie was a vision in white as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress from Christos Costarellos. The bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband.

In keeping with the bohemian theme, hay bales, colourful bunting and a lavish al fresco spread could be seen in their garden.

MORE: Best wedding gifts for couples getting married in 2022

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.