Why Grantchester's Robson Green has no plans to marry long-term partner Zoila

TV star Robson Green may have found love with Sunday school teacher Zoila Brozas, but the Grantchester actor has no intention to marry his partner, despite having dated her since 2016.

At 58, Robson is no stranger to long-term relationships. The Unchained Melody star was married and divorced twice before meeting his now-girlfriend Zoila. Robson was with his first wife Alison Ogilvie for eight years, and his second wife Vanya Seager for 12 years, though alleged infidelity and differing schedules led to the painful breakdown of both marriages.

The actor, who is best known for his role as DI Geordie Keating as well as one-half of pop duo Robson & Jerome, has said he is not planning his third proposal.

After praising Zoila in an interview, saying that she possessed "the kindest heart", he was equally quick to shut down wedding rumours. Speaking to The Times he said: "No, I’ve done enough of that. We're very happy together."

Robson was formerly married to Vanya Seager

Despite their happy relationship, it hasn't always been a seamless partnership between the pair. Zoila was reportedly married when they began their relationship, and her ex-husband Revered Geoffrey Short opened up about the "shock" moment Zoila ended their relationship.

"We had a great life together. People thought she was the ideal vicar's wife, and she was. She loves the boys and everyone said what a fantastic mother she was," he explained to The Mirror.

Robson is now in a relationship with Zoila Brozas

"Then I got home from work one day and all of a sudden everything changed. She announced she was leaving to live with Robson. "She said they got talking in the gym and she fell in love. She left ­immediately," Geoffrey continued.

He added that he felt "total shock, disbelief and sorrow" at the time, and said the "very painful" split made him question his faith.

READ MORE: Grantchester's Robson Green: Everything to know about star's family, children and more

The Grantchester star attended ITV Palooza with his partner in 2019

Robson and Zoila prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, though the doting duo have been seen on the red carpet together on a handful of occasions.

Most recently, Zoila joined Robson at the ITV Palooza in 2019. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, twinning in suave navy outifts.

