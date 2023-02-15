Robin Roberts' wedding details revealed - including famous guests The GMA star is getting married to long-term partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts announced some exciting news at the start of the year, revealing that her and long-term partner Amber Laign would be saying 'I do' at some point in 2023.

The Good Morning America favorite has already got a lot of it planned by the sounds of it too!

In a recent Instagram conversation between Amber and her famous friend, Tommy DiDario, she revealed some new information about the big day.

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into dreamy vacation with Amber Laign

Loading the player...

"I think the universe is telling us to rendezvous somewhere soon," Tommy wrote in reply to GMA star Lara Spencer's recent post about her travels. Amber quickly responded: "The wedding!!", hinting that it is sometime very soon.

Robin has not revealed too much about her upcoming big day since announcing the news earlier in the year. It could well be that the TV favorite decides to get married in Key West, Florida, the very place she and Amber love going to on a regular basis.

TRENDING: Kelly Ripa pays tribute to husband Mark Consuelos for special Valentine's Day message

POPULAR: Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to 400-acre home

Robin and Amber have gone through a lot together, having both supported each other during difficult times.

Robin and Amber are finally planning their wedding

Most recently, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer, with Robin announcing the news on social media last year.

Robin herself has gone through several health battles including cancer and rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

MORE: Was Rihanna's son at Super Bowl 2023? Her family life revealed

SEE: Goldie Hawn looks tiny alongside supertall grandson for family reunion

She recently marked the 10th annniversary of her return to the ABC morning show following her well-documented bone marrow transplant.

Her GMA co-stars are expected to attend Robin's wedding

At the time, she was forced to leave her anchor job on the show for six months. Her return was incredibly heartfelt and Robin says the moment will stay with her forever.

Talking to People in a new interview, she said: "As I said back in 2013, I waited 174 days to be healthy enough to say, 'Good morning, America,'. And so I remember being overcome with emotion about how fortunate and truly blessed I'd been to be able to say those three words."

Robin's wedding is the talk of GMA

She added: "I also committed to doing something – everything possible – to give other people facing similar circumstances hope."

She maintained a positive outlook throughout and is considered an inspiration to fans.

It is likely that her GMA co-stars will also attend the special day, including Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan, who she is incredibly close to.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.