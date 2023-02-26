Dancing on Ice star Siva Kaneswaran's fiancée of 10 years' £83k engagement ring has a secret meaning The Wanted star has been engaged since 2013

The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran has recently told HELLO! that he is finally looking at wedding planning a decade after proposing to his fiancée Nareesha McCaffrey with a very special ring.

The star, who is currently competing with professional Klabera Komini on Dancing on Ice, got down on one knee during his surprise family birthday celebration following a five-year relationship in November 2013. He presented Nareesha with a sparkling round brilliant diamond ring which could be worth as much as $100k or £83k, but it is very rarely pictured. Aside from the monetary value, it also has a special sentimental significance as the shape signifies a love without end!

"Specially designed by Siva, Nareesha sports a diamond shoulder engagement ring, which features a 3-carat round brilliant diamond on a band adorned with rows of glittering gems," said diamond expert Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone.

"Round brilliant diamonds are cut to optimise brilliance and consist of over 56 facets – reflecting light and casting tiny rainbows in a breathtaking show of both sparkle and contrast. I'd estimate Nareesha’s ring to be worth $100,000."

Siva and Nareesha are planning a winter wedding ten years after their engagement

Siva and Nareesha met at a fashion show in Belfast in 2008, and 15 years later they are putting plans in place for an intimate winter wedding which will take place "hopefully at the end of this year" – a stark difference to the lavish big day they had originally envisioned.

"We wanted a big wedding when we first got engaged, but now we want something intimate and small; a real celebration of our love," luxury shoe designer turned crystal specialist Nareesha told HELLO!. "The ceremony itself would be only close friends and family, then we’ll invite more people to the reception."

The couple got engaged back in 2013

Despite the small guest list, Siva's bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George and Nathan Sykes will be invited to the wedding. One crucial friend who will be missing is the groom-to-be's late bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away from a brain tumour in March 2022.

