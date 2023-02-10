Vanessa Hudgens' $250,000 engagement ring is just like Kourtney Kardashian's – see photos The Princess Switch star is engaged to MLB's Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens' beautiful engagement ring has been valued by an expert jeweler – and you won't believe how much it's worth!

The star, who announced her engagement to baseball player Cole Tucker in early February, is the proud owner of a $250,000 ring.

Vanessa revealed the ring on her Instagram on Friday

This estimate comes from Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro. Mike told HELLO! that the High School Musical star's large oval diamond appears to be about seven carats.

"[Vanessa's] enormous diamond is set on a thin yellow gold band and helps accentuate the size of the stone," Mike said. "Her ring is the epitome of classic, representing her long-term commitment to Cole Tucker."

The diamond expert continued: "An oval cut diamond set on a thin band is a growing trend among engagement rings." Mike then made a comparison to Kourtney Kardashian's $1 million engagement ring from her now husband Travis Barker, which was in a similar style.

The always-fashionable actress' diamond is almost the size of one of her fingertips, and looked stunningly beautiful alongside the twinkling lights of Paris in a photograph she posted on Instagram on Friday. See the star wow in another incredible look in the video below.

Vanessa's photo of the ring, along with an adorable picture of her and her fiancé Cole hugging, suggests the Tick, Tick, Boom actress was proposed to in the so-called 'City of Love'. How romantic!

She captioned the photo with a simple but excited: "YES. We couldn't be happier," along with a heart emoji.

Vanessa and Cole have been together for two years after meeting in 2020 during a Zoom-based meditation session. The actress' exes include Oscar nominee Austin Butler and her HSM costar Zac Efron.

In 2021, the singer told Drew Barrymore on her show that she'd been the first to make a move with Cole.

Vanessa's post also featured a photo of the couple

"I found him, and we started talking," she said, adding: "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.'

"I think there is no shame in making the first move," she said confidently.

Now, thanks to Vanessa's decisive DM, the couple are ready to make their next move.

