Rebel Wilson's designer diamond engagement ring for fiancée Ramona is worth double the average salary The Pitch Perfect actress proposed in Disneyland

Rebel Wilson's Tiffany diamond engagement ring for Ramona Agruma is every girl's dream, but the mammoth price tag means it can't become a reality for some.

The Pitch Perfect actress proved she is a true romantic when she organised her proposal to Ramona Agruma at Disneyland, dropping to one knee in front of Cinderella's iconic castle surrounded by pink petals. Although the Tiffany blue ring box could be seen in the engagement photo she posted to Instagram, Rebel later shared a better close-up of the solitaire diamond, which could be worth up to $100k.

"Rebel Wilson's engagement ring for Ramona Agruma looks to be a classic Tiffany & Co. setting with six prongs surrounding a round-cut diamond. The huge diamond looks to be 3 carats and I'd estimate the value at $100,000," explained Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro.

Since the average person in America earns around $54k annually, that's one precious rock!

The star's engagement ring could be worth up to $100k

Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, estimates it may be a little more modest, with her valuation coming in at around $30k less.

"A round center solitaire diamond with a high polished platinum band from Tiffany & Co. is classic and timeless! Since this ring appears to be set in platinum, the most secure metal for fine jewelry, Ramona doesn’t need to worry about losing her special diamond.

Rebel proposed to Ramona at Disneyland

"I estimate this design with a high-quality 2.55-carat diamond costs around $70,000," she said.

The happy couple – who welcomed baby Royce Lillian in November of 2022 – had been enjoying a date at Disneyland "moments before" Rebel's "magical surprise" proposal. Photos show the pair eating churros dressed in matching pink and white heart jumpers and sunglasses shortly before getting engaged.

Rebel also took to Instagram to share a peek inside the secret process of picking the ring, as she sat on a blue sofa in front of a table of tea and macarons holding up the ring box. Her verdict? "Just stunning," she wrote, and we can't help but agree.

