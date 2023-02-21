'Brilliant' reason Ralf Little's engagement ring for fiancée Lindsey was free The Death in Paradise actor placed the ring inside a scone

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has put his wedding plans on hold for the past five years after getting engaged in September 2018.

While many celebrities spend months designing a no-expense-spared rock for their other half, Ralf's engagement ring for his fiancée and "best friend" Lindsey Ferrentino didn't cost him a penny. He said there was a sentimental reason it was free, which he thought was "brilliant."

He told The Mirror: "She said to me if she ever got engaged there’s only one ring for her – her grandma’s, it’s absolutely beautiful. And free. I was like, 'Brilliant!'"

Although they have kept their relationship fairly low-key, photos Lindsey has shared on Instagram have given us a peek at the vintage diamond boat design with two smaller round diamonds in the middle and a gold band.

The Death in Paradise star proposed in 2018

"I forgot to mention that on my birthday helicopter ride, we landed for high tea... and there was a funny old thing in my scone. I guess I’ll wear it for...ever," Lindsey wrote next to a snap of her grandmother's engagement ring resting on her scone at Ston Easton Park, a country house in Somerset.

"Second photo staged for comedic effect," she added, while Ralf jokingly got down on one knee in front of the helicopter.

Appearing on The One Show in 2021, the actor talked about why his wedding with playwright Lindsey has been delayed so many times.

Lindsey has shared a few rare glimpses of her engagement ring

"Well they're [wedding plans] pretty much on hold," he told presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas. "She couldn't even come out to the island this time."

He jokingly added: "That was an idea she had, 'Why don't we get married out here?' I was like, 'Because I'm busy trying to film a TV show where I'm in every scene'.

"She said, 'OK, maybe next year.' That's why I organised the pandemic, to make sure I had an excuse to put it down the line."

The couple have delayed their wedding amid work commitments and the pandemic

They have also discussed children, but Ralf told The Mirror that they were prioritising deciding where to live before starting a family. "I'm the last of my friends to have kids – everyone is starting to think it’s a bit weird," he said.

At present, the star, his fiancée and their dogs spend half of the year in Guadalupe in the Caribbean Sea for filming purposes and the other half in King's Cross, London.

