Sunday Morning Live's Holly Hamilton is a glam beachy bride in wedding photos with presenter husband The Sunday Morning Live star and the Radio Ulster DJ got married on a Portugal beach

BBC Breakfast presenter Holly Hamilton married her fellow TV and radio star Connor Phillips back in June 2018, but we won't be forgetting her beautiful wedding pictures anytime soon.

The Sunday Morning Live star and the Radio Ulster DJ, who worked together on NI Trending, jetted to Portugal for their big day, where they were pictured enjoying a sunset stroll along a white sandy beach before cutting their cake and raising a glass in front of giant sparklers.

WATCH: Looking for more celeb wedding inspiration? See inside George Clooney, Grace Kelly and more weddings

Loading the player...

Holly looked breathtaking in a figure-skimming mermaid wedding dress with sheer panels on the bodice holding in place the lace sweetheart neckline. For her beachy bridal beauty look, she wore her blonde hair in glam waves and fastened one section back with an embellished hair accessory.

"I've got a husband.. #MrsPhillips. Best day of my life surrounded by my amazing friends and family... and @connorphillipstv," Holly captioned her first wedding photo. Among the comments, one fan wrote: "Congratulations. What a gorgeous picture and idyllic setting," and another added: "Oh my gaaaad. Girl you be looking B.E.A.U....tiful.Congratulations to both of you."

SEE INSIDE: Dan Walker's private 22-year marriage with rarely-pictured wife Sarah

The BBC stars got married in Portugal in June 2018

Holly and Connor are thought to have met when they were both working at Downtown Radio and Cool FM. Connor proposed at Edinburgh Castle in 2017 and one wedding photo shows the happy newlyweds holding their left hands up to the camera, revealing their wedding rings.

Holly rocked a square-shaped halo diamond engagement ring next to her sparkly pave wedding band, while her dapper husband – who wore a blue checked waistcoat and dark blazer – wore a simple silver ring.

Holly looked stunning in a mermaid wedding dress

Following their wedding, the couple went on to welcome their first child in 2021, a baby boy named Fionn.

Next to a snap of his little hand gripping her finger, she wrote: "The newest addition to our bubble... Welcome to the world Fionn Phillips! Born 21/1/21 - and already has us wrapped around his tiny little finger... Thanks to the amazing staff at the Ulster Hospital who helped bring this little dude into our lives. I’m obsessed. [heart emojis] #2021baby #babyboy."

WATCH: Prince William jumps in for Prince Harry when questioned about King Charles' second wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.