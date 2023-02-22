Watch: Prince William jumps in for Prince Harry when questioned about King Charles' second wedding The royals were enjoying a ski trip one week before King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's wedding

Prince Harry has recently addressed his feelings about his father King Charles remarrying after the death of his mother Princess Diana.

The confession that he didn't think it was "necessary" for the wedding to go ahead came years after he was asked his opinion by the paparazzi, but his elder brother jumped in before he could reply. Back in March 2005, with just one week to go before his wedding with Queen Consort Camilla, Charles enjoyed a ski trip in Klosters with his two sons.

Dressed in a waterproof blue jacket with his arms around 20-year-old Harry – who was wearing a classic black coat – and 22-year-old William – who wore a black and red jacket – a relaxed Charles chatted to the press about his impending nuptials.

"Your Royal Highness, eight days until the wedding. Can I ask you how you are feeling and in particular how William and Harry are feeling at the prospect of the marriage?" one interviewer asked. While the camera panned in on Harry's face, it wasn't the youngest Prince or even the King who responded! Prince William got there first – watch the video below to see what he said…

Charles and Camilla got married on 9 April 2005, one day after they had originally planned to tie the knot.

During a candid interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 MINUTES in January 2023, Anderson asked: "You and your brother both directly asked your dad not to marry Camilla?"

The Duke replied: "Yes. We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good, and if he was now with his person, that— surely that’s enough.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla got married in April 2005

"Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy. And we saw how happy he was with her. So, at the time, it was, 'OK.'"

King Charles was previously married to Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996, but Harry said Camilla was "the third person in their marriage" in reference to his infidelity.

