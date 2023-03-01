Emotional Olly Murs makes 'terrifying' realisation ahead of Amelia Tank wedding The X Factor singer and the bodybuilder are getting married in the summer of 2023

Olly Murs has been teasing details about his wedding with Amelia Tank since they got engaged in June 2022, but he has admitted he made a "terrifying" realisation as their big day approaches.

The Dancing on Cars singer - who recently celebrated his last holiday before his wedding - made an appearance on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden when he made the confession that he was getting "emotional" about the prospect of marriage with his bodybuilder partner. Until Olly Murs reveals his secret venue, watch the video below to see how he made his home look like a romantic wedding spot...

WATCH: Olly Murs' kitchen looks like a wedding venue

"I was picking my suit," he began, adding: "And it really hit me yesterday. I got quite emotional actually." Amanda enquired: "Yeah because you feel very grown up suddenly, don't you?" and Olly replied that it was only just starting to dawn on him that he is going to have a wife.

"I just didn't realise like this is gonna be it. The scariest thing for you is to say this is my wife... Amelia. You'll go 'oh my god, it's my wife'. It's so terrifying," he said, before sweetly adding: "I'm looking forward to that though yeah."

Olly admitted it was only just starting to dawn on him that he is going to have a wife

Olly also said that the couple have both been involved in planning their "sunny" and "outdoor" wedding, but he candidly said that it has led to several "arguments" between the couple.

"I didn't realise how much goes into it. But it's really fun. We're having a really great time. And it's you know… we've had a few arguments, a few spats. But that happens…" the relatable star said, and Jamie joked: "Get used to that mate!"

Olly continued: "The most we've ever had an argument in our relationship in four years. But it's good. We just disagree on a couple of little bits, but it's gonna be a lovely day really special."

The singer and the bodybuilder got engaged in Cornwall in 2022

Despite telling the radio presenters that his actual wedding date is "top secret," he previously joked to TV host Graham Norton that Amelia would "kill him" for telling his followers that he was tying the knot in June or July of 2023.

Olly and Amelia started dating back in 2019, but he admitted that he was "very non-committal" for their first few dates, even choosing to briefly split before realising he was "an idiot" and rekindling their romance.

He proposed in June 2022 and shared rare footage of the moment he popped the question during a family trip to Cornwall. Olly presented Amelia with a large emerald-cut diamond on a pave band which specialists at Steven Stone estimate is worth around £80,000.

