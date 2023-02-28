Everything Adele has said about £750k engagement ring and secret Rich Paul wedding plans The Someone Like You singer and the sports agent went public with their relationship in 2021

It seems each year brings an exciting new relationship milestone for Adele and her rumoured fiancé Rich Paul, who is thought to be worth $120million (around £99million). She confirmed their relationship in 2021, flashed her giant engagement ring in 2022 and is reportedly planning a wedding in 2023.

The Someone Like You singer first prompted the rumour mill about her possible engagement back in 2022, but she shut down speculation by stating the accessory on her left hand was simply there because she liked "high-end jewellery." See why Adele started engagement rumours in 2022 in the video below...

WATCH: Adele thanks ex-husband in emotional speech as she wears large diamond on her ring finger

Now, Deux Moi has claimed that she is planning to walk down the aisle for the second time this summer following her split from her ex-husband and father to her son Angelo, Simon Konecki, in 2018. We take a look at everything you need to know about Adele's relationship…

How did Adele and Rich Paul meet?

The Hello hitmaker and the multi-millionaire sports agent met at a party a few years ago but they didn't go public with their relationship until the summer of 2021, three years after she separated from Simon.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki

Adele and Simon began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son Angelo the following year. The former couple tied the knot six years later in May 2018, but she admitted their relationship had a "traumatic" breakdown shortly afterwards, and she filed for divorce in September 2019.

Is Adele engaged to Rich Paul?

In November 2021, four months after going public with her relationship, Adele was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger. She then attended the 2022 BRIT Awards wearing a pear-shaped rock from Lorraine Schwartz.

On the subject of her diamond ring on her left hand, Adele previously told ELLE: "I'm not married. I’m not married!" she said, adding: "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married." The 34-year-old later clarified: "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

However, the pear-shaped diamond ring has remained firmly on her left hand since, and we're not surprised considering it's estimated to be worth up to £750k!

The singer was spotted with a pear-shaped ring on her left hand in 2022

Kyron Keogh, Managing Director and Co-founder of ROX, explained: "Adele's ring is a seriously impressive pear-shaped diamond. From the photos, it looks like it's between 8 and 10 carats, with the band delicately set with diamonds. I would estimate it would cost around £750,000."

Meanwhile, Alexandra Michell, Gemologist at Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn, said: "Adele is rocking an approx. 8cts pear cut diamond on a fine platinum band and simple 4 claw setting. The band itself is pave set with small round brilliants on either side of the centre stone. A beautiful design where the pear shape stone diamond really stands out.

"If this 8cts stone is D colour and IF clarity grade, the price tag would easily top over half a million pounds."

When is Adele getting married?

The couple are reportedly planning a 2023 wedding

There have been reports that Adele is planning a summer wedding with Rich, but she has not made any public comments on the matter.

The singer has been very clear that she "absolutely" wants to get married and have children in the future with Rich, calling herself a "homemaker."

"I've never been in love like this," Adele gushed to ELLE. "I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music." It seemed her plans to tie the knot and expand her family were on hold, as she added: "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna [expletive] nail it."

During one of her Vegas shows in December, Adele made her feelings for Rich well-known as she paid a gushing birthday tribute to him on stage. "I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!"

