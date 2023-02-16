Olly Murs shares his heartbreak in moving post - fans react The Troublemaker singer took to Instagram

Olly Murs has taken to Instagram with an incredibly moving post.

The British singer, 38, had spent Valentine's Day this week celebrating with his fiancé Amelia Tank. But just 24 hours later, he took to social media with a truly moving post.

Olly shared a black and white snapshot showing him with his late best friend, Caroline Flack.

"Hardest day of the year. 3 years of pain that never goes away but that smile and laughter I can still see and hear everyday! Miss ya Caz," he wrote.

Fans and famous friends were quick to offer their support. Pixie Lott, Kirsty Gallacher, Tamzin Outhwaite and Jessie J were among those to send love hearts, while one follower wrote: "Will always be such a sad waste of a beautiful person. If only she understood how much she was loved personally and professionally x."

Olly shared a touching tribute to Caroline

A second sweetly added: "She'll be so proud of you x."

Caroline took her own life on 15 February 2020 at the age of 40. She had forged a close friendship with Olly during their time presenting The Xtra Factor together.

Speaking to Heart's Bingo Blog in September last year, Olly opened up about her death.

Olly has spoken about his loss in the past

He said: "It was such a traumatic experience. It was and still is hard to deal with. She was a good friend and she'll be a part of my life forever.

"But I try not focus on the sadness and just focus on the positives. I believe Caroline is in better place now. I choose to focus on the memories of our friendship and that I am glad I got to know her."

Olly and Caroline were very close friends

He added: "I do not want to spend too much time focusing on the negatives. I have just lived my life like that since I was a young kid. It is how I have built my career really. I want people to be happy and I want to make them laugh."

