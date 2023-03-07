Sarah Ferguson talks relationships: 'I am deeply romantic'

Sarah Ferguson was discussing her latest novel A Most Intriguing Lady, which is set to be released later this month, when the conversation turned to romance.

The Duchess of York married her ex-husband Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey in July 1986, and they welcomed daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie before divorcing in 1996. Despite their split, the former couple remained close and even continued to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor – however, there are rumours that they could be set to move out. Look back at their love story in the video below...

WATCH: Inside Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew's relationship: From 1986 wedding to split

Loading the player...

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! Magazine, Sarah admitted that she's "deeply romantic" while chatting about her follow-up book to Her Heart for a Compass by Mills & Boon, which famously publishes romantic novels.

"I am deeply romantic. I cry at Hallmark films. My dream is to be in a cameo role in a Hallmark movie. I want to go and make gingerbread in a Christmas movie!" she admitted, and this extends beyond the fairytale relationships in movies.

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson comments on 'reduced figure' ahead of wedding with Prince Andrew

Speaking about real-life romance, we asked her if she thinks anyone can find romance at any age and she replied: "I hope so. I’d like to."

Sarah revealed she is open to romance again following her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996

Sarah also commented on her "good-looking" sons-in-law, Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who welcomed daughter Sienna in 2021, and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank, who is father to son August and is expecting his second child with the royal.

"I’m so proud of my girls. And Jack is amazing; he is incredible and one of my best friends," she gushed to HELLO!.

The former couple share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

"We’re a really strong, close-knit family. And I love Edo; we’re very close. My sons-in-law really look after me. And they are very good-looking too!"

The royal has only ever had kind words to say about her ex-husband. In a previous interview with The Telegraph, Sarah admitted: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I'm proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

To read the full interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

DISCOVER: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's royal wedding wishes sparked 'furious debate'

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.