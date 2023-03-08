Inside Linda Robson's 32-year relationship with husband Mark amid 'marital woes'

Linda Robson is reportedly experiencing marital problems with her husband of 32 years Mark Dunford, whom she met when she was just 16.

The Loose Women panellist got married in 1990 and welcomed two children with Mark: Louis, born in 1992, and Roberta, (known as Bobbie), born in 1996. Linda is also a mother to her eldest daughter Lauren, from a previous relationship. Look back at her "unromantic" gift for Mark on their 30th wedding anniversary...

Amid rumours of the Birds of a Feather actress is going through relationship struggles with her partner – following her co-star Jane Moore's separation from Gary Farrow in December – we've looked back at Linda and Mark's relationship, from her sparkling engagement ring to her marriage confessions.

How did Linda Robson meet her husband?

Linda and Mark first met when they were teenagers, but their romance didn't begin until several years later – and she has her eldest daughter to thank for their relationship.

Linda, who met Mark aged 16, has been spotted wearing gold rings on her left hand in the past

She told her Loose Women co-stars in 2017: "I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest. And we lived in the street next to each other."

Years later, the TV star was in the park with her three-year-old daughter Lauren when Mark started chatting with them. "Lauren said, 'Can you give us a lift home', and then he asked me out on a date. So that was fate that day because I'd known him all my life and I'd never seen him in that way before."

She concluded: "And I think if I hadn't met him that day, I don't know whether I'd be with him!"

When did Linda Robson get married?

The Loose Women star wore a boho floral headband on her wedding day

Linda has been spotted wearing gold rings on her left hand during TV and red carpet appearances, but she has never shared details of her engagement or wedding rings.

However, one rare photo of her wedding day, which took place in 1990, showed Linda as a beautiful blonde bride with her full fringe and blowdried shoulder-length hair framing her face, finished with a white floral garland. Her husband Mark smiled alongside his new wife in a cream jacket, white shirt and colourful tie.

What has Linda Robson said about her marriage?

Linda previously revealed the impact her Catholic upbringing has had on her relationship with Mark.

"I find it quite difficult. I've never undressed in front of my husband so when I put my pyjamas on, I go in the bathroom," she admitted on Loose Women. "My kids have seen me undressed but not my husband or former partners because my mum was Irish Catholic."

The couple reportedly experienced marital woes in December 2022

She also previously admitted that her social media addiction almost ended her marriage. "It is really addictive. I was addicted to social media, do you remember?" she asked her co-stars, adding: "I wouldn't go anywhere without my phone. I'd wake up in the middle of the night and be looking at social media.

"I mean, it nearly ended my marriage because we'd be sitting watching a film and I'd be on my phone. He would be like, 'Are you going to watch with me or not?' and then he'd go out."

Has Linda Robson split from her husband?

According to The Sun, the couple experienced marital problems in December 2022, but they have not addressed the rumours.

Linda and Mark were last spotted together at Hayu's Below Deck season 10 launch party in November 2022, where they posed for photos with their arms around each other.

