Pregnant bride Denise Welch's baby bump went unnoticed at second wedding – see photo

Denise Welch is a proud mother to sons Matthew, 33, and Louis, 21, whom she shares with her second husband Tim Healy – but did you know she was expecting The 1975 lead on their wedding day?

Before tying the knot with her husband Lincoln Townley in 2013, the Loose Women star was married to David Easter between 1985 and 1988 and Tim Healy from 1988 to 2012. On the topic of having kids before marriage, Denise previously admitted to her fellow panellists that she was "about 20 weeks" pregnant with her eldest son when she tied the knot with Tim, but you wouldn't know when looking at throwback wedding photos!

During the discussion, which revealed that for the first time on record, more babies were born out of wedlock in 2021, they debated whether marriage is still important, and Denise said: "It is to me."

"I got pregnant before I was married, with Matty," she explained. "Part of me thought, I do want to get married but will I be bothered after I've had the baby?

Denise was 20 weeks pregnant when she married Tim Healy

"There was no pressure on me at all," she said, and she went on to reveal that her mother was also expecting when she tied the knot with her father – although she never wanted to admit it.

Whether Denise, who was 30 at the time, wanted her exciting news to remain private or not, her Princess Diana-style wedding dress concealed any baby bump she may have had.

The TV star was pictured outside a Church in Birtley, Gateshead following her ceremony on 22 October 1988 wearing a puff-sleeve white gown. It featured a ruffled neckline and a full A-line skirt with a leaf-print hem, and she teamed it with a pearl necklace and a bouquet of wildflowers, which she held in front of her stomach.

Happy 7th anniversary to my wonderful husband @LincolnTownley whose love turned my life around ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RbE3ZL9mbc — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) July 13, 2020

The Loose Women star looked stunning in yellow for her wedding with Lincoln

The radiant bride added a sweep of pink lipstick and wore her blonde hair in curls, while Tim donned a tailcoat over a pinstripe suit.

Almost 25 years later, Denise opted for two very different outfits for her nuptials with Lincoln. Walking down the aisle at a private villa on the Algarve, Denise looked stunning in a lemon-coloured raw silk and Chantilly lace gown made for her by Sharon Bowen, complete with off-the-shoulder straps made of yellow flowers.

She later changed into a white embroidered gown with a V-neck and feather detailing on the sleeves, which matched her feathered hair accessory.

