Watch: Queen Elizabeth's initial reaction to daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson's wedding dress caught on camera

Sarah, Duchess of York's wedding dress designer Lindka Cierach spent months thinking up and executing her stunning bejewelled bridal gown.

As well as its show-stopping, 17-foot-long beaded train, which was embroidered with the initials A and S, Sarah's dress also featured a waist-defining corset bodice and long puff sleeves. The royal bride seemed delighted with the finished result, as she flashed a smile when entering Westminster Abbey ahead of her ceremony with her ex-husband Prince Andrew in July 1986.

The late Queen was seated in the front row as her son Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986

But what did everyone else think about her outfit choice? The late Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, then-Prince Charles and his ex-wife Princess Diana all had front-row seats for the royal event, and the camera panned straight to their faces as Sarah entered the Great West Door.

While last-minute adjustments were made to her train and her veil, all eyes were on the bride – watch her mother-in-law the Queen's first reaction to her gown.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth reacts to seeing Sarah Ferguson in her wedding dress

It's likely that Her Majesty, who passed away in September 2022, already had an idea of Sarah's wedding dress, since it was an unspoken rule that she gave her nod of approval ahead of the big day.

This is to ensure that there are no short hemlines, no low necklines, and no shoulders on display and that the gown was made by a British designer out of respect for the monarchy.

Sarah's bridal gown was designed by Lindka Cierach

Sarah spoke out about her dress in her 1997 memoir My Story, describing it as "an exquisite creation I'd lost twenty-six pounds to fit into. Lindka was a genius; I knew she could make the most flattering gown ever, and she had. It was amazingly boned, like a corset."

Following their ceremony, Sarah and Andrew enjoyed a wedding party at Claridges Hotel before jetting off to the Azores for their honeymoon. As she headed to the airport, Sarah was pictured in her second outfit of the day – a blue and white floral co-ord, including a short-sleeved peplum jacket and a pleated ankle-length skirt.

