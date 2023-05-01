Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's romantic beach dinner and movie during lavish honeymoon getaway

Lionel Richie’s daughter is enjoying luxury at its best!

Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia and her husband Elliot Grainge are basking in the idyllic honeymoon experience on one of the largest islands of North Malé Atoll in the Maldives.

The 24-year-old bride and the 29-year-old groom have splurged over $2K/night to stay at One&Only Reethi Rah's Grand Sunset Residence, a 22,809-square-foot two-villa beachfront property with two swimming pools and sleeping capacity for up to 10 people.

Sofia, who boasts 10.8 million followers, has already changed her username to her married name on Instagram and TikTok since their star-studded wedding ceremony at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on April 22.

She has been sharing glimpses of their ultra-luxurious resort experience with her fans, including a romantic beach dinner on Sunday night with Stephen Sanchez's 2022 ballad "Until I Found You" playing in the background.

"Oh my god, this is so beautiful. This is magic. Best night ever," Sofia gushed via TikTok.

The newlyweds had their own private chef create a menu featuring custom cocktails called 'The Elliot' (tequila, agave, lime juice, with optional spiciness) and 'The Sofia' (vodka, fresh blackberries, lime, ginger beer, and mint). The couple enjoyed a creamy fettuccini alfredo-style pasta for dinner.

Sofia also shared her date night preparations, complete with a make-up tutorial awkwardly narrated by Grainge.

One of the many enticing amenities of the Grand Sunset Residence is its "outdoor cinema for private silver screen sessions under the stars." Sofia shared a video of her husband lounging as Jay Roach's critically-acclaimed 2000 rom-com Meet the Parents starring Ben Stiller began playing.

During the day, Sofia relaxed in a string bikini, taking in the stunning views of the Indian Ocean.

The Grand Sunset Residence features the resort's longest stretch of private beach.

The couple's honeymoon theme, "Forever Isn't Enough," was incorporated into their custom menu and bedroom sheets.

Sofia showcased her glamour in a $1,995 Rodarte gold sequin mini halter dress with crystal bow and $775 Gianvito Rossi Gwyneth sandals at sunset, accessorizing with a $4,995 Judith Leiber Dachshund Juliet handbag.

She also donned a blue Prada awning striped button-down collar shirt with The Row shell ankle-tie sandal, posing beside the sun lounge area and hammock.

She completed her look with a $1,990 Prada raffia tote bag with logo and matching sunglasses.

Sofia and Elliot also enjoyed some fun on the resort's football field, where she displayed her high school soccer skills while he served as a passive goalkeeper.

