Sofia Richie stuns in tiny black bikini during jaw-dropping honeymoon with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie is enjoying her honeymoon with new husband Elliot Grainge - or as the model calls it, her "husband trip" - and in a series of new posts on social media, Sofia gave fans a glimpse into their secret getaway.

In one video, the pair mimicked an iconic scene from Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part One, as Sofia - in a black string bikini - walked into the crystal clear blue oceans as Elliot stood there waiting with his back to her.

In another picture, she posed on the white sands in a white linen jumpsuit, and had her hair swept up in a low bun. Other pictures showed off their gorgeous surroundings, and the ways that the two have explored the area including by bicycle.

Sofia, 24 and 29-year-old Elliot wed in the South of France.

Lionel Richie's daughter wowed in three custom Chanel gowns over the weekend, the first of which was a high-necked, long-sleeved beaded column dress with beaded frills in the midsection for the rehearsal dinner. For the ceremony, Sofia then wore a stunning classic gown with a criss-cross neckline with white sequins and beads sewn into the fabric, as well as the initials 'S&E' with the date underneath.

Sofia’s caramel locks were styled into an elegant bun as she walked down the aisle and her radiant features were accentuated by a glowing makeup blend; a flawless complexion made for the ultimate bridal beauty look for 2023.

"It is such magic," she said of the dress in a video for Vogue magazine, adding: "I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."

After the party it's the after-party, and naturally Sofia wore a custom minidress with a structured peplum skirt and Chanel's iconic camellia in the center, paired with low-heeled sandals.

Sofia and Elliot married in France

Sofia and Elliot, 29, had been childhood friends and have been dating for two years.

The duo were married in a Jewish ceremony. Honoring her husband’s faith, Sofia converted to Judaism before the big day which included a number of traditions such as exchanging vows under a chuppah – an altar positioned at the end of the aisle, circling – where the bride walks around the groom seven times and breaking the glass to symbolize supporting one another through thick or thin.

