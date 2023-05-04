Why there are only 6 photos of Princess Beatrice's wedding in the public domain

​Princes Beatrice wed her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in July 2020 in a secret, socially-distanced ceremony hosted at Royal Lodge in Windsor. The nuptials took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, with the kind permission of Her Majesty The Queen.

Beatrice famously wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice. It was remodelled and fitted by Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

The beautiful gown was documented in images captured by photographer Benjamin Wheeler. Yet only five shots of the private event were publicly released. Why? There are several reasons that can be taken into consideration.

The pandemic

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were due to tie the knot on 29 May 2020, but were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of delaying their big day, which was expected to take place at St James's Palace, Beatrice surprised royal fans by hosting a secret, socially-distanced ceremony at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on 17 July 2020 with only her closest family members in attendance. Partly due to social distancing rules and the private nature of the couple, Beatrice and Edo opted for a more discreet wedding bash.

Intimate guestlist

The couple decided to hold a private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May. Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family – which included the late Queen and Prince Philip.

© Getty Princess Eugenie often shared unseen images of her sister with fans online

Beatrice was walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew. Edoardo's son Wolfie, whom he shares with Dara Huang, was the best man and pageboy.

Royal privacy

Princess Beatrice prefers to keep her private life out of the public eye. Unlike her sister Princess Eugenie, the royal does not have a social media account and is yet to release an image of her daughter Sienna.

© WPA Pool Princess Beatrice posing alongside her wedding dress as it goes on display at Windsor Castle

Princess Eugenie is Beatrice’s biggest cheerleader, often sharing glimpses inside her sister’s family life via social media. When the younger York sibling congratulated her sister on her pregnancy news, she decided to share a previously unseen photograph from Beatrice's nuptials.

The newlyweds are seen clasping hands and beaming at the camera, standing outside of their picture-perfect wedding venue.

