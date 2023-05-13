10 rare photos of James Martin with his gorgeous girlfriend Louise

The celebrity chef and the TV producer met on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010

James Martin may be used to appearing on our TV screens as a beloved celebrity chef, but he keeps his home life very private.

The Saturday Kitchen Live star, 50, has been dating his girlfriend, TV producer Louise Davies, since 2011 after the couple met on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010. The couple now live in a country home in Hampshire, with James admitting: "I'm a country boy at heart." He made a rare comment about his relationship in 2019 when he clarified that he has no plans to propose or start a family. When asked about marriage plans, James told the Sunday People: "No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

Instead, he referred to his car collection - which includes a Chevrolet Corvette, a Lotus 340R and a 1948 Maserati - as his "babies."

Although he prefers to share snaps of his cooking on social media, James has been pictured on rare outings with Louise, and we've rounded up the sweetest moments below…

1 10 © Getty One of the first occasions James and Louise enjoyed a public date night was in 2011 in the early stages of their relationship. They posed for photos at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of watching Totem By Cirque Du Soleil, with Louise looking elegant in a cream mini dress with a shawl draped over her shoulders while James wore a suit and a hat.

2 10 © Getty Two years later, they made another glamorous appearance at the British curry awards, where Louise rocked a one-shouldered blue dress with a leg split.

3 10 © Gary Hawkins/REX/Shutterstock In a rare PDA, James and Louise held hands at the Festival of Speed in 2013.

4 10 © Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock Perhaps the cosiest photo of the couple was when Louise wrapped a loving arm around her partner's neck as they lounged on the grass at the festival two years later.

5 10 © Danny Martindale In 2014, James shared his passion for cars with Louise as they attended ZOOM, a Formula 1 photographic charity auction. The chef leaned in close to his partner, wrapping an arm around her waist for the photo.

6 10 © Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock Louise reached back to touch James' hand in a sweet gesture during an outing in London in 2015.

7 10 © Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock Dressed in a denim jumpsuit and wedges, the TV presenter cuddled up to the James Martin: Home Comforts star, who looked relaxed and happy at Carfest South 2015.

8 10 © Mark Thompson Louise joined her partner at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain in 2019, and she looked incredible in a red and white leopard print cut-out dress as she sheltered from the wind.

9 10 © Mark Thompson The pair jetted back to Bahrain for the 2023 event, where they were pictured outside the Red Bull Racing garage – and we love their matching outfits. Louise opted for a white maxi dress with black polka dots and lacy black heels, which tied in perfectly with James' white trousers, black top and suede jacket.

10 10 © Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock Louise showed off her boho style in a floaty maxi skirt and crop top as she leaned in for a snap with James at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards.

