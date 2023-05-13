Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Martin and gorgeous girlfriend Louise's rare photos after his marriage ban
10 rare photos of James Martin with his gorgeous girlfriend Louise

The celebrity chef and the TV producer met on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010

Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyWeddings EditorLondon

James Martin may be used to appearing on our TV screens as a beloved celebrity chef, but he keeps his home life very private.

The Saturday Kitchen Live star, 50, has been dating his girlfriend, TV producer Louise Davies, since 2011 after the couple met on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010. The couple now live in a country home in Hampshire, with James admitting: "I'm a country boy at heart." He made a rare comment about his relationship in 2019 when he clarified that he has no plans to propose or start a family. When asked about marriage plans, James told the Sunday People: "No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

WATCH: Everything you need to know about James Martin

Instead, he referred to his car collection - which includes a Chevrolet Corvette, a Lotus 340R and a 1948 Maserati - as his "babies."

Although he prefers to share snaps of his cooking on social media, James has been pictured on rare outings with Louise, and we've rounded up the sweetest moments below…

110
James Martin in a suit and hat and Louise in a white mini dress© Getty

One of the first occasions James and Louise enjoyed a public date night was in 2011 in the early stages of their relationship. They posed for photos at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of watching Totem By Cirque Du Soleil, with Louise looking elegant in a cream mini dress with a shawl draped over her shoulders while James wore a suit and a hat.

210
James Martin in a suit with Louise in a blue one-shouldered dress© Getty

Two years later, they made another glamorous appearance at the British curry awards, where Louise rocked a one-shouldered blue dress with a leg split.

310
James Martin in a boiler suit holding hands with Louise © Gary Hawkins/REX/Shutterstock

In a rare PDA, James and Louise held hands at the Festival of Speed in 2013.

410
Louise in a red dress with her arm lovingly draped around James Martin's neck© Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Perhaps the cosiest photo of the couple was when Louise wrapped a loving arm around her partner's neck as they lounged on the grass at the festival two years later.

510
James Martin in a grey suit with Louise on the red carpet in 2014© Danny Martindale

In 2014, James shared his passion for cars with Louise as they attended ZOOM, a Formula 1 photographic charity auction. The chef leaned in close to his partner, wrapping an arm around her waist for the photo.

610
James Martin standing behind his girlfriend Louise and holding her hand© Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Louise reached back to touch James' hand in a sweet gesture during an outing in London in 2015.

710
James Martin's partner cuddles him at Carfest South 2015© Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Dressed in a denim jumpsuit and wedges, the TV presenter cuddled up to the James Martin: Home Comforts star, who looked relaxed and happy at Carfest South 2015.

810
James Martin at the F1 in Bahrain with Louise in a red dress© Mark Thompson

Louise joined her partner at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain in 2019, and she looked incredible in a red and white leopard print cut-out dress as she sheltered from the wind.

910
James Martin in white trousers and a black top posing for a photo with Louise in a white dress at the F1© Mark Thompson

The pair jetted back to Bahrain for the 2023 event, where they were pictured outside the Red Bull Racing garage – and we love their matching outfits. Louise opted for a white maxi dress with black polka dots and lacy black heels, which tied in perfectly with James' white trousers, black top and suede jacket.

1010
James Martin with his partner Louise wearing a pink crop top and blue skirt© Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

Louise showed off her boho style in a floaty maxi skirt and crop top as she leaned in for a snap with James at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards.

