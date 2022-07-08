James Martin shares rare insight into countryside lifestyle with girlfriend Louise Davies The celebrity chef has been in a relationship with the TV producer since 2011

James Martin may be one of the most in-demand celebrity chefs on television right now, but away from the small screen, the 49-year-old Yorkshireman enjoys the idyllic surroundings of countryside living in Hampshire with his long-term partner Louise Davies.

Sharing a rare insight into his home life whilst promoting The Game Fair, he said: "I like the city but I'm a country boy at heart because I was brought up on a pig farm. Farming, food and countryside is in my blood.

"I've always been passionate about the countryside and I'm quite fortunate to live just outside of Winchester in rural Hampshire so we've got outdoor space right on our doorstep."

James, who has been in a relationship with TV producer Louise since 2011, tends to keep his private life away from the spotlight, but occasionally shares the rare snippet.

For the fourth consecutive year, the celebrity chef is coming back to host The Enclosure restaurant at The Game Fair, which is being held at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire later this month.

Asked about his cocker spaniel, Cooper, the TV star reflected on their special bond. "Cooper has been in training with Jason Mayhew for four-and-a-half years," he said. "I've always been fascinated by man's ability to train dogs.

"When I was a young kid, there was a gamekeeper in my village who used to look after the Castle Howard estate and he used to have an immaculately trained gundog called Jett. I was always so impressed by him. He would just sit there, without a lead and just wait for his owner to return.

"Now I finally understand what it takes for that bond to happen. I love picking-up on local shoots with Cooper. His special move is a 400-yard blind retrieve. He'll also sit on a riverbank all day long watching me bother fish. He's everything I ever wanted from a dog."

He added: "At The Game Fair I will be taking part in a display in the main arena with Jason to showcase gundog training. I hope Copper behaves – he works better for Jason than me!"

A familiar face on TV, James regularly appears on ITV's This Morning as well as hosting his own weekly show James Martin's Saturday Morning. Discussing his involvement in The Game Fair, the chef remarked: "I have been attending The Game Fair for 20 years, so it is amazing to now be involved professionally.

"My day-to-day restaurant is usually a 100-seater so to walk into a marquee where you've got 300 covers in the middle of a field, that's something very different indeed."

He continued: "I remember one of the times I attended The Game Fair I parked my motorhome in what I thought was next to the restaurant. When I woke up there were dozens of horses all around me. It was quite a surreal moment while I was still blurry eyed!"

To experience The Enclosure, you can purchase one of three available VIP packages starting from £99 per person which includes entry to The Game Fair, visit - thegamefair.org.

