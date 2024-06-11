Princess Anne is a vision in satin wedding guest skirt and bridal white accessories

Back in 1999, Princess Anne wasn't going to let the sunny July weather pass her by without making the most of her summer wardrobe.

The Princess Royal attended the Duke of Kent's daughter Lady Helen Windsor's wedding with Tim Taylor at St George's Chapel in Windsor in a gorgeous champagne ensemble, including a satin pencil skirt that hugged her figure and a matching satin jacket with a V-neck, structured shoulders and a peplum waist.

© Shutterstock Anne was pictured in champagne-hued satin to Lady Helen Windsor's wedding

The latter was covered in an abstract gold and plush pink print that matched her hat, perched atop her trademark updo.

Anne completed her wedding guest look with neutral accessories, including a nude shoulder bag, bridal white gloves and a three-strand pearl necklace. She was joined by her brother Prince Edward, who looked dapper in a tailcoat and a maroon tie.

Many royal fans have spent years tracking down the outfits of royal style icons such as Princess Diana, the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales, but Anne may be considered the unsung style hero of the royal family.

© Getty Princess Anne often dresses down for family days out with Zara Tindall

She's long struck the perfect balance between laid-back off-duty style, donning trousers and jumpers for equestrian outings with her daughter Zara Tindall, and tailored fashion for royal events. Anne forever keeps us on our toes with the latter, swapping neutral tones and understated silhouettes for bold clashing colours and chic trouser suits on several occasions.

Cast your mind back to Prince William and Princess Kate's 2011 nuptials for example, where she turned heads in a lilac and green floral coat dress.

© Brooks Kraft The Princess Royal wore lilac and green to Prince William's wedding

Despite developing her sartorial prowess over the years, Anne has made it no secret that she cares little for fashion. After it was announced that she would have the ceremonial role of Gold-Stick-in-Waiting at her brother King Charles' coronation and wear a traditional regalia, she wittily remarked: "It solves my dress problem."

Princess Anne previously admitted that she learnt the importance of style from her late mother Queen Elizabeth.

© Getty Princess Anne was Gold Stick in Waiting at the coronation

"The Queen and I had a discussion the other day about the difference between fashion and style and I think maybe that’s relevant in the sense that she didn’t do fashion but she certainly does style, and style tends to last longer," she told Women’s Weekly.

© Tim Graham The royal opened up about her mother's style

"You have an individual style and it’s a quality which has a long-term value."

