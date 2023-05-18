5 of the best wedding websites to use for your big day

While wedding planner books will always be a popular choice for couples planning their big day, wedding websites are also becoming increasingly popular with tech-savvy brides and grooms who want to be able to plan their big day, manage invitations and share key details with their guests all from their phone or laptop.

Not only do wedding websites look incredibly slick, but they can actually be easier than you might expect to set up, thanks to the array of pre-designed templates and themes to choose from.

© iStock Wedding websites can be easier to set up than you may expect

They can also help you to keep on top of everything from RSVPs to a wedding gift registry, as well as serving a place to direct your guests with any questions they may have. But with so many wedding website builders to choose from, how do you know which one to sign up for? We've rounded up five of the best wedding websites complete with pros and cons and pricing details so you can choose the perfect match for you…

Best wedding website builders

Joy

Allowing you to design a personalised website, create your registry and plan every aspect of your big day, there are many reasons why Joy is a popular choice for couples. You can even use the site's AI function to get inspiration for everything from your wedding vows to thank you notes. Best of all? It's completely free unless you sign up for a custom domain name.

Pros:

Advanced CSS coding allows you to create a truly unique website

A mobile app so you can keep up with wedding planning on the move

Real-time updates on RSVP tracking, helping you to manage your guest list

Option to match save-the-dates and invites to your wedding theme

Cons:

Limited templates to choose from

Sign up to Joy.

Minted

Ensure every element of your wedding is perfectly curated with Minted, which features free wedding websites designed by independent artists, and sells matching wedding stationery. Like Joy, you can make the site your own with multiple layout options and photo galleries, and you can also collect addresses and RSVPs from your guests.

Pros:

Create a cohesive theme across your stationery and website

Discounts on wedding stationery

Cons:

You need to pay for extra site customisation and a custom URL

No app for mobile updates

Create your Minted wedding website.

Zola

One of Zola's standout features is its easily-integrated registry, which is ideal if you want to share specific wedding gift ideas with your guests. But it also has the benefit of offering hundreds of free templates to create a beautiful wedding website, along with free planning tools such as creating seating charts and managing RSVPs.

Pros:

Easy to use and customise

Integrated wedding registry

App available to manage updates on the go



Cons:

Registry items include a markup on regular prices

Couples must pay a 2.5 per cent fee for cash gifts

Sign up for Zola.

The Knot

Combining all you need to design a bespoke wedding website with an array of planning tools, The Knot has thought of everything. There are hundreds of templates to choose from when designing your site, and it's easy to add in all of your personal details either online or via the app.

Wedding planning features such as a budgeting tool, wedding checklist and RSVP manager will take some of the stress out of organising your big day and keep everything in one place.

Pros:

Easy to use and update your website

App available for planning at any time

Cons:

Additional fee for a custom domain

Sign up for The Knot.

Wedsites

Create an all-in-one wedding website with ease using Wedsites, which has an easy drag-and-drop builder that even the biggest technophobe could manage. Behind the scenes, you can stay on top of your wedding planning with features such as budget tracking and payment reminders, a checklist with deadlines, and a guest list manager for details including addresses and RSVPs.

Pros:

Easy to use and design your website

Free for lite tier

Lots of useful planning tools

Cons:

Extra fee for custom domain or more design features, including guest list and RSVP.

Sign up for Wedsites.

What is a wedding website?

A wedding website is a site where you can share all the details of your big day with your guests, including the venue, timings and accommodation, in far more detail than you can on your invitations. They can be completely personalised with photos and videos, your choice of design and colour scheme, and are also a useful way of managing RSVPs, sorting your guest list and keeping on top of wedding planning.

When should you create a wedding website?

You can create a wedding website as soon as you have set your wedding date and have secured your venue. Some wedding website builders offer the option of matching your website design to your stationery, so you may want to set it up before sending save-the-dates or invitations.

What are the benefits of having a wedding website?

The benefits of having a wedding website for many couples is having everything in one place, as many of the sites combine planning tools with the design features, making it easier to stay on top of your planning checklist and manage guest lists.

