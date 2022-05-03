﻿
wedding-planners

Wedding prep just got a whole lot easier with these planners: From Etsy to Selfridges

After the high of your engagement, you and your other half may have been thrown straight into the realities of wedding planning.

The process can easily take months or years, especially when you squeeze it around a job, a social life and any other holidays or plans you've made in your free time. So it's time to get organised! Enter the wedding planner.

We're not talking about the real-life professional who sorts your entire day from start to finish (although that would be a lovely and stress-free experience), but a handy book that helps you set out everything from your guest list to your venue. Plus, of course, the timeline you need to stick to as you countdown to your big day. 

Best wedding planners

Custom wedding planner, £47.11, Etsy

With a daily, weekly and monthly to-do list and five-star reviews, you're sure to remain on track with this custom wedding planner. And you can even choose the colours and writing to match your colour scheme!

Wedding planner, £16.99, Party Pieces

Keep track of your venue, food, flowers and more with this cute polka dot planner from Kate Middleton's family's business, Party Pieces.

Write To Me wedding planner journal, £25, Selfridges

Get your wedding under control with this Write To Me wedding planner journal with a chic 100 per cent linen cover, foil-embossed text and helpful prompts throughout.

Floral wedding planning book, £16.99, Amazon

Designed by former wedding planners, this book is filled with pointers, money-saving advice, an 18-month countdown calendar and a 12-month checklist.

Personalised wedding planner, £39.95, Not on the High Street

You can't go wrong with this embossed linen book, broken down into sections including venue, suppliers, wardrobe, guests and invites.

Blush wedding planner, was £45 now £40, Kate Spade

How pretty (and practical) is this blush planner? Snap it up quickly to get it on sale.

Hardcover wedding planner, £42.09, Etsy

Filled with a monthly planner for 12 months, a weekly planner for six months and a budget planner to keep track of expenses, what more could you want?

The Complete Wedding Planner, £19.38, Amazon

Tabs, folders, checklists and calendars – it's not called 'The Complete Wedding Planner' for nothing.

Eucalyptus wedding planner, £29.55, Zazzle

Add a touch of fun to your plans with cute sticker reminders such as 'Due Today' and 'Don't Forget' in this eucalyptus wedding planner.

Busy B Wedding Planner, £21, WHSmiths

This handy planner book even comes with its own fold-out calendar and space for clippings.

