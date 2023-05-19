American Idol's Luke Bryan's wedding to wife Caroline almost didn't happen – find out why

Luke Bryan has been happily married to his wife, Caroline Boyer, for almost 17 years – but their 2006 wedding day might have had a very different ending following a painful injury.

The American Idol judge and Caroline said 'I do' in Turks and Caicos, but drama unfolded before they could even exchange vows – causing Luke to panic that he wouldn't even be able to make it down the aisle.

"I tried to windsurf and I threw my back out," the 46-year-old told People. "I had to go to a chiropractor and take a muscle relaxer to stop my back from freaking out!"

Luckily, Luke's pain medication kicked in and he and Caroline were able to marry in front of close family and friends during an intimate December ceremony. The couple first met at a local bar while they were both students at Georgia Southern University. They dated on and off throughout college before going their separate ways after Luke graduated.

They reunited after five years apart and have been together ever since. Luke and Caroline share five children, sons Thomas, 15, and Tatum, 12. They also adopted their nephew, Til, and two nieces, Jordan and Kris following the tragic death of Luke's sister Kelly in 2007, and Kelly's husband Ben 'Lee' Cheshire, who passed away in 2017.

Caroline once opened up about welcoming Til, Jordan, and Kris into their family home during an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. She explained: "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

Luke's sister passed away unexpectedly in May 2007, and tragically her husband Lee died seven years later from a heart attack aged just 46. In September 2021, Luke was brimming with pride and emotion as he walked Jordan down the aisle at her wedding.

Shortly after the special day, Luke told ABC News: "To get to walk Jordan down the aisle was the coolest, literally one of the most emotional things I've ever done." The star revealed how they made sure to celebrate both Kelly and Lee's memories at Jordan's wedding, including adding their wedding bands to Jordan's bouquet and leaving two empty chairs for them.

"It was just a beautiful ceremony, a beautiful time," he said after the ceremony. "It was just a magical wedding and we were just enjoying being with friends and family. it was just magical on all levels."

The country singer previously opened up to People about staying strong for his nieces and nephew following the deaths of their parents. Luke confided that he has had "so many tragedies in life… Maybe Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate. When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, 'Thank y'all for looking after us down here.'"

