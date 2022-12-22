Ryan Seacrest's famous exes before private relationship with model Aubrey Inside the Live with Kelly and Ryan star's dating history

Live with Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest, 47, has been dating his model girlfriend Aubrey Paige, 24, since May 2021, although they have kept their relationship very private.

The American Idol host has previously been romantically linked to several other high-profile women, including actress Julianne Hough and Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher, and he opened up about why he has never popped the question to any of them.

WATCH: Julianne Hough addresses 'awkwardness' as she reunites with ex Ryan Seacrest nine years after split

Loading the player...

"I love the idea [of getting married]," he once explained to Live co-host Kelly Ripa. "I know you’re going to ask me of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing … I figure the longer I wait, the older I'll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in, and not screw it up."

Ryan is now dating model Aubrey Paige

More recently, however, Ryan has hinted that he would consider starting a family in the future. "I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment," he said, before adding: "I think having kids at the right time would be great."

In the meantime, join us as we look back at some of Ryan's famous ex-girlfriends…

INSIDE: American Idol stars' incredible homes: Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest & more photos

Shayna Taylor

Ryan and Shayna dated on-and-off for years

Ryan and Shayna were on-and-off for years before finally calling it quits on their relationship in June 2020. A representative for Ryan revealed to People at the time that he and Shayna ended their "romantic relationship amicably," but "remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple".

They first got together in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends and dated for nearly a year before splitting in late 2014. They reunited in 2016 and dated for three years before splitting for a second time in February 2019.

Months later, they rekindled their romance for a third time, walking the red carpet together at the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Gala, before breaking up for good less than a year later.

Following the split, Shayna posted a quote on her Instagram, which read: "You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work or get them to commit to you if they're not ready to show up."

TRENDING: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed amid T.J. Holmes relationship

Julianne Hough

Julianne was Ryan's most high-profile relationship

Ryan's most high-profile relationship was with former Dancing with the Stars professional and actress, Julianne Hough. The former couple started dating in 2010 but split three years later. They remain on good terms, even joking there was no awkwardness between them during an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Following the demise of their romance, Julianne revealed to Redbook in 2014: "Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right. I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers."

She added: "I needed to be perfect. But now I’m not holding anything back, because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship, who knows?"

Hilary Cruz

Ryan dated former Miss Teen USA for less than a year

Ryan was linked to former Miss Teen USA, Hilary Cruz in June 2015 after they met through friends at his 40th birthday party. The pair were photographed together on several different occasions, and the model was even seen supporting Ryan at the American Idol season 14 finale.

Their romance was short-lived because by late 2016, he was back with Shayna.

Teri Hatcher

Ryan and Teri went on one date

In 2006, Ryan was spotted kissing Desperate Housewives star, Teri Hatcher. However, their romance wasn't meant to be as Teri revealed months later that Ryan had ended their romance before it even really began, telling her over the phone: "I don’t think I can do this with you".

"I haven’t seen him since that day," she added. Recalling their failed date years later, Teri said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2011: "We got set up on a blind date by a friend. It was years ago.

"It’s fine. He's fine. He's great. I think I wore jeans and like a T-shirt and a sweater, it was kind of a rainy day. He’s a smart guy, an interesting guy."

Shana Wall

Ryan and Shana are still close friends

Ryan dated actress and model Shana Wall from 2003 to 2005, with the couple putting on a loved-up display at the 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards.

They sparked reconciliation rumors in 2016 after they were photographed out together arm-in-arm. However, just months later, Ryan got back together with Shayna.

NOW SEE: Elton John's sentimental wedding connection to King Charles

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.