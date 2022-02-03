Luke Bryan is lost for words after sweet surprise from wife Caroline The American Idol judge has been married for almost 16 years

Luke Bryan has been married to his wife Caroline for almost 16 years – and they still look like honeymooners.

The American Idol judge has already had a busy start to the year with his live performances which have taken him away from his home in Nashville, but his wife is never far from his side as she proved during his recent show in Cancun, Mexico.

WATCH: Luke Bryan is lost for words after being surprised by wife Caroline

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, Luke was almost lost for words when Caroline surprised him on stage during Crash My Playa for an impromptu duet of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.

In the footage, Caroline jumps on her husband's back and wraps her arms around his neck while he continues to try and belt out the song with a huge smile on his face.

Unable to continue singing, Luke and Caroline enjoy a brief giggle as he gestures to his throat before Caroline pulls him in for a close embrace.

Caroline and Luke looked so in love

Ever the professional, Luke picks the song back up midway through the chorus and wraps his arm around his wife's shoulder before putting the mic in front of her so the crowd can hear her singing along.

Caroline then quickly tries to exit the stage, but not before Luke drags her into his chest for a passionate kiss, giving the adoring crowd much more than they paid for.

Luke and Caroline share two sons

When they're not touring the world together, Luke and Caroline live on a farm in Nashville with their two sons, Thomas and Tatum. The house features a large living room, along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The guest house, meanwhile, boasts a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a media room. A catfish pond is also on the grounds of the site.

Luke's family also have a vacation home in Santa Rosa, Florida, which is nicknamed The Nut House after his Nut House fan club.

