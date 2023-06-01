Princess Kate glows in pink lacy gown at Jordanian royal wedding

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful for the nuptials of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif

The Princess of Wales was the picture of elegance as she arrived at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday – looking stunning in a blush pink Elie Saab gown with lace details.

Adding a neutral clutch bag to her look for the royal occasion, Kate styled her hair in bouncy curls and sported her usual natural makeup.

The Princess was accompanied by her husband Prince William, who wore a trouser suit – while other royal guests included Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

© RHC JO Princess Kate looked beautiful in a blush pink dress as she arrived at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif were married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan. Around 140 guests were in attendance at the nuptials, including members of the Royal Hashemite family, foreign royals and heads of state.

Afterwards, a wedding reception took place at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests in attendance, and in the evening, a wedding banquet will be held at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

© RCH JO Kate's dress featured beautiful lace details

Kate and William's appearance at the royal wedding shows the strength of the bond between the British and Jordanian royal families, which goes back years.

King Abdullah of Jordan's mother is British-born Princess Muna al-Hussein, who was born in Suffolk and changed her name from Antoinette Avril Gardiner upon her marriage to Abdullah's father, King Hussein.

Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania made several visits to the UK during the late Queen's reign, enjoying several audiences with Her Majesty. The Queen also paid a visit to Jordan in 1984.

© Roya News Kate's gown was from Elie Saab

Prince William also has a good friendship with the royal groom Crown Prince Hussein, and memorably was pictured watching an England World Cup game at his home during a royal visit to Jordan in 2018.

Princess Kate even lived in Jordan for a period of her childhood between 1984 and 1986, when her father Michael Middleton worked for British Airways.

READ NEXT: Princess Kate and her children's royal dress code for swimming at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William took their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a low-key holiday to Jordan in 2021, proving how much they love the country.

WATCH: Inside William and Kate's friendship with the Jordan royal family

The Prince of Wales said during a speech during his official visit in 2018: "My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman.

"Catherine's experience is not unique - the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links. Our historic ties and friendship are played out in the lives of thousands of people who consider both countries home."

Shop blush pink gowns like Princess Kate's