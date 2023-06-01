Crown Prince Hussein's resplendent bride Rajwa models fitted wedding dress with dramatic train

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan gathered friends, family and fellow royals from across the world – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for his wedding with architect Rajwa Al Saif, who pulled out all the stops with her stunning bridal gown.

On Thursday 1 June, Rajwa was pictured arm-in-arm with her brother-in-law Prince Hashem at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan wearing a fitted white column gown with an asymmetric wrap neckline, ruched bodice and, most impressively, a long embroidered train attached to the waist. A flowing tulle veil, drop silver earrings and a sparkling tiara added the finishing touches to her carefully selected wedding outfit, while the brunette beauty styled her hair half-up in cascading waves and accentuated her flawless complexion with a subtle blush and pink lips. Queen Rania's son Crown Prince Hussein looked suitably dapper for the occasion in his black uniform inspired by the one worn by his father King Abdullah II.

The couple got married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens of the palace, witnessed by around 140 guests including Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

© RHC JO The bride wore a fitted modern gown

According to Queen Azizah of Malaysia, the dress code for guests is black tie and long dresses but no tiaras.

Her gown featured a long train and veil that was visible as she walked up the aisle

The newlyweds will travel from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception in a procession known as the Red Motorcade. The Motorcade consists of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles, but on special occasions, horse and camel riders join the line-up and the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band plays military music on bagpipes.

Unlike their daytime reception, this celebration is expected to see 1,700 guests gather for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

© RHCO JO Rajwa was accompanied by Prince Hashem

This will be followed by a wedding banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace, which the palace says "will combine the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony".

Hussein and Rajwa announced their engagement in August last year, with the proposal taking place at the home of Rajwa's father in Riyadh. In the days leading up to their wedding, Rajwa had a henna party at the Royal Hashemite Court’s Madareb Bani Hashem where she wore a white floor-length gown by Saudi designer Honayda with a mermaid skirt and long sleeves.

© Instagram The Crown Prince of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif will announced their engagement in August 2022

It was adorned with gold embroidery around the waist, bodice and cuffs, and teamed with a flowing white 10-metre veil with matching gold thread.

Rajwa looked incredible for her henna party

The designer told Vogue Arabia it took 340 hours to create the gown and another 760 hours for the veil, which features seven Jordanian stars symbolizing the seven verses in the opening chapter of the Holy Qur'an and the seven mountains of Amman.

Rania made an emotional speech during the ceremony

Rajwa was pictured dabbing tears from her eyes with a napkin as her future mother-in-law Queen Rania made a speech. Sharing a few words about her future daughter-in-law, the Queen described Rajwa as "the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be."

