Princess Rajwa Al Saif of Jordan’s epic 7-tier wedding cake is like nothing you've seen before

Princess Rajwa Al Saif wed Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan in a lavish ceremony followed by a star-studded reception on Thursday – and her royal wedding cake is one of the most beautiful creations we've seen.

The gorgeous Saudi Arabian bride, 29, was seen dancing around the epic seven-tier creation as guests looked on, clapping in time to the music. Princess Rajwa, who looked every inch the modern bride in a custom-made Elie Saab gown with a floor-sweeping train, held a sword aloft as she prepared to slice into the cake.

The beautiful dessert took pride of place at the reception, standing tall on a grand marble table. The white cake was adorned with edible flowers in multiple shades of blue, and the effect was seriously stunning.

The choice of flower was significant as blue blooms symbolise trust and commitment. Sending blue flowers means you are hoping to keep romance going for years.

© RHC JO Princess Rajwa Al Saif and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's wedding cake featured seven tiers

The use of an heirloom sword was reminiscent of Princess Iman of Jordan's wedding in March.

Princess Iman and her new husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiótis also had a seven-layer cake, which was enhanced with a subtle vine decoration.

© RHC JO Princess Rajwa Al Saif of Jordan danced around the epic creation

On Thursday, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan proudly watched as their son Prince Hussein was wed during an Islamic marriage ceremony known as a “katb ktab” held in a gazebo in the garden of the Zahran Palace and conducted by the Royal Hashemite Court Imam Dr Ahmed Al Khalaileh.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the royal wedding, as did Kate's mother Carole Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple said 'I do' in front of royals from all over the world

Princess Kate wore a blush pink gown by Elie Saab, the very same Lebanese designer chosen by the bride for her wedding dress.

Other prominent guests in attendance were King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and US First Lady Jill Biden.

© Royal Hashemite Court The bride and her brother-in-law moments before the ceremony began

The wedding followed Jordanian traditions including mother-of-the-groom Queen Rania throwing a lavish pre-wedding henna party on May 22 for her son’s fiancé.

Rajwa looked incredibly chic in an opulent gown and veil that was nothing short of magnificent. The glamorous, intricately detailed custom ensemble took approximately 1,100 hours to create.

