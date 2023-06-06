Robin Roberts will leave Good Morning America in 2023 temporarily for very special reason

Robin Roberts is already several months into an exciting year during which she's traveled extensively for her hosting role on GMA and also vacationed with her gorgeous partner, Amber Laign. But there's much more to come!

Earlier this year Robin revealed that she and Amber are finally ready to tie the knot and this could mean a shake-up in the following months on the ABC show.

While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things, she revealed that they were saying yes to marriage.

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into dreamy vacation with partner Amber Laign

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

This means Robin will likely be stepping away a little from her hosting duties to plan and host their big day.

Robin added further details of why they decided to wed this year, when she said: "We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter."

© Getty Images She'll have a little time away from her GMA co-hosts

Her co-stars celebrated the news with her, with Ginger Zee revealing she had "goosebumps" immediately after it cut to the weather following their segment.

And when the show returned from commercial break, her co-host George Stephanopoulos admitted that it would be hard to move to the next segment without acknowledging the wonderful news.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber are finally getting married

"I cannot go straight to set, sorry, congratulations Robin," he gushed, alongside everyone else on set, continuing: "This is wonderful, wonderful news!"

Although Robin will be missed by her co-hosts and viewers when she takes time off, they'll welcome her back with open arms as they're friends on-screen and off.

© Instagram Robin and Amber's know how to make the most of vacation time

Most recently, Robin, Amber were joined by several members of the GMA family and their partners - including Sam Champion and Gio Benitez - to go to Turks and Caicos on assignment - and a magical assignment it was.

She shared photos from their plane journey and said they had a "niiiiiice welcome," from hotel staff at The Shore Club resort. More photos from the crew followed and it looked like a positively dreamy experience.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Robin is a firm fixture on GMA and fans love her

Not only that but Robin and Amber also just spent time in Key West, Florida, on vacation; a destination which she has always called her “happy place” and where she seems to escape as frequently as possible, whether for a short break or longer stay.

In April, she shared a beautiful photo of herself posing on the beach while visiting the famed island resort. Wearing a straw sunhat and oversized sunglasses in the gorgeous candid snapped by fiancée Amber, Robin captioned the pic simply: "This is what serenity looks like... where's your happy place?"

It remains to be seen though, if she and Amber - who have been a couple for 18 years will tie the knot in the Floridian paradise.

