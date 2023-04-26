Adele and Rich Paul's relationship timeline

Adele is known for her amazing and often melancholy songs and vocals, but the singer has actually been in a happy relationship since 2021. In fact, the Make You Feel My Love singer may even have recently got engaged to A-list sports agent Richard Paul – and although this news is yet to be confirmed by the couple themselves, both have also hinted that a baby may be on the way later this year.

The singer and sports expert are certainly very in love, as Adele showed off during her Las Vegas residency in December 2022.

WATCH: Adele kisses Rich Paul and her son during a performance

Now, before the rumored soon-to-be wed couple's big day, HELLO! looks back on their relationship journey so far.

How did Adele and Rich Paul meet?

While the story behind the When We Were Young singer and the sports agent's first meeting is still largely unknown, details emerged in a Vogue interview Adele did in October 2021 which suggest the pair met at a party in 2019. According to Adele, their first conversation was jokey in nature: "I was a bit drunk," the singer-songwriter told Vogue journalist Abby Aguirre. "I said: 'Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now.'"

© Getty Images Adele and Rich at the Grammys in 2023

Later in the interview, she continued to explain what first attracted her to him: "He's just so [expletive] funny," she said, before adding: "He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away." Despite meeting in 2019, the couple only went public with their relationship two years later via the singer's Instagram in September 2021.

It's unclear when Adele and Rich started dating in-between those years. An interview Rich did in May 2021 sends mixed messages, as he hinted to The New Yorker that he was both "hanging out" with a "major pop star" but also stressed he was still single. The pair were spotted attending a few basketball games and engaging in some cute PDA in July 2021 prior to Adele's Instagram caption heart emoji confirmation.

Did Rich Paul and Adele get married?

No, as far as we know, Adele and Rich Paul are still yet to tie the knot. However, perhaps unsurprisingly considering their sweet relationship, rumors of a potential engagement between the couple have been floating around for over a year. It all started when the Easy on Me singer was spotted walking on the red carpet of the 2022 BRIT Awards in February with a jaw-dropping diamond ring on her ring finger. However, when later asked about her relationship status on The Graham Norton Show, she replied secretively: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't."

© Getty Images Adele debuts her mysterious ring at the BRIT Awards 2022

In August 2022, the singer addressed the rumors again while being interviewed by ELLE magazine, saying: "I'm not married. I’m not married! I'm just in loooove!" before then clarifying later: "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

But in February 2023, fans again became convinced that the pair had become engaged, as Adele appeared at her Las Vegas residency wearing the same ring, which is valued to be worth around £750k. The 34-year-old has still not confirmed or denied the recent speculation surrounding her engagement status.

Are Adele and Rich Paul still together?

Yes, while it is unknown whether Adele and Rich are each other's fiancés just yet, the pair are very much still dating. There have been reports that Adele is planning a summer wedding with Rich, but she has not made any public comments on the matter. However, the singer has been very clear that she "absolutely" wants to get married and have children in the future with Rich, calling herself a "homemaker."

© Getty Images The Easy on Me singer with the sports agent in 2022

"I've never been in love like this," Adele gushed to ELLE. "I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music." However, for now it seems her plans to tie the knot and expand her family are on hold, as she added: "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna [expletive] nail it."

During one of her Vegas shows in December, Adele made her feelings for Rich well-known as she paid a gushing birthday tribute to him on stage. "I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!"

In March 2023, Adele announced that she is extending her Vegas residency so that she can perform there in June, and also throughout August and the fall. Whether she has any personal plans for the months between now and then though, remains to be seen.

Do Adele and Rich Paul have a child?

While Adele and Rich have not yet had any children together, Rich is close to Adele's son from her first marriage to Simon Konecki. Angelo, now ten years old, is co-parented by both of his parents, who choose to keep him very much away from the limelight. In 2021, Adele seemed to hint that her plans for 2023 included having a second child, as she told Graham Norton that her Las Vegas residence had to happen in 2022 because: "It has to happen [that] year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

© Getty Images Adele finalized her divorce from Simon in 2021

In June 2022, Rich, 41, who is also already a parent to three children from a previous relationship, spoke to E! News about his own thoughts on having more children. "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough… But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad," he said.

The sports agent, who manages figures such as LeBron James, said: "You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."

