Strictly's Claudia Winkleman twins with rarely-seen husband Kris Thykier for glam date night

Claudia Winkleman has been married to Kris Thykier for over two decades, but she hasn't made many public appearances with the film producer.

The Strictly Come Dancing host was pictured at the Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition preview party in London with her husband, and the couple served up some matching style inspiration. Claudia chose a classic power suit with black flared trousers and a velvet blazer, dressed down with a casual slouchy white tee.

© Getty Kris and Claudia rocked suits at the Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition preview party

Layered chunky gold bracelets and a black patent clutch perfectly accessorised her outfit, while she wore her hair straight with her classic thick fringe framing her eyes. Meanwhile, Kris took style cues from his wife, looking dapper in a blue suit and a white shirt.

The couple met through mutual friends and they got married in a secret ceremony in London in 2000. Although they have kept their wedding under wraps, Claudia later admitted her wedding dress was "disgusting" during an appearance on The Wheel.

© Getty The couple looked very in love as they held hands and cuddled at the event

The game saw contestant Antonia hope to win big in order to buy her own bridal gown, and Claudia felt bad that she failed to increase the prize money. She told the contestant: "I am going to buy you a wedding dress because I don't think that's the right answer. Mine was disgusting so I won’t lend it to you, but that's what we're going to do." After giving the incorrect answer, which was worth £21,500, the presenter stuck to her word and took Antonia on a shopping trip to find her dream gown.

After their wedding, Claudia and Kris welcomed three children together: Jake, Matilda and Arthur. The presenter has only given small insights into her relationship over the years, but she opened up to Red magazine about the secret to their happy and long-lasting marriage.

The Strictly star often steps out in chic tailoring

Gushing about Kris' personality traits, she explained: "You see, Kris is very Scandinavian. We've been together for 22 years and he's never once said to me, 'What's for dinner?' It's always been, 'What shall we have for dinner?'"

She went on to joke: "I'm not a romantic person, he's much more romantic than me."

The TV star and the film producer share three children

During a HELLO! interview, Claudia also revealed that they share responsibilities when it comes to their children. "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son," she said.

