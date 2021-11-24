Claudia Winkleman's very rare comment about secret wedding to husband Kris Strictly host Claudia has been married for 21 years

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman keeps her private life under wraps most of the time, but during an appearance on The Wheel, she made a surprise confession about her wedding to husband Kris Thykier.

The star admitted that she thought her wedding dress was "disgusting" in footage aired on the BBC show on Saturday. The game saw contestant Antonia hope to win big in order to buy her own wedding dress, and Claudia felt bad that she gave the wrong answer when trying to help increase the prize money.

The question was worth £21,500 and after locking in the answer, Claudia knew she made a mistake. She told the contestant: "I am going to buy you a wedding dress because I don't think that's the right answer. Mine was disgusting so I won’t lend it to you, but that's what we're going to do."

After giving the incorrect answer, at the end of the show, it was revealed that the presenter stuck to her word and took Antonia on a shopping trip to find her dream gown – how sweet!

Claudia herself had a lowkey wedding with a secret ceremony held in London. While she rarely speaks out about her marriage, which has lasted over two decades, she did make a comment when speaking to Red magazine.

The star has been married for over 20 years

She puts her marriage success down to Kris' personality traits and his willingness for partnership. She explained: "You see, Kris is very Scandinavian. We've been together for 22 years and he's never once said to me, 'What's for dinner?' It's always been, 'What shall we have for dinner?'"

The couple have three children together, Jake, Matilda and Arthur, and the family live in the UK capital. Claudia loves living in the city and once talked to the Evening Standard about the perks of her house's location. "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo," the mother-of-three said.

