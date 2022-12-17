How Fleur East's Strictly appearance has impacted three-year marriage to Marcel The Strictly star got married in 2019

Fleur East's husband of three years Marcel Badiane-Robin has been cheering her on as she showed off her dancing skills on Strictly Come Dancing.

Although The X Factor star shut down any rumours about the dreaded Strictly curse, which has seen some celebrities begin relationships with their professional partners in the past, she did admit that her "sexy" routines on the show had had an impact on her marriage.



In fact, she joked on The Graham Norton Show that she felt like she got married to Marcel again following her passionate Argentine Tango routine with Vito Coppola!

"The show’s been a blessing for my marriage, it’s been great," she began. "We’ve been together for 12 years and how often in your marriage do you dress up and look different every week, and get to do all these sexy dances in front of your husband?

Fleur commented on her "sexy dances" on Strictly Come Dancing

"After the Argentine tango, it was like we got married again! It was wonderful."

The I'm a Celebrity star and her hubby got married in Morocco in June 2019 and shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! Magazine. Against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains, Fleur looked stunning in a J'Aton Couture wedding dress with a strapless neckline, embellished bodice and textured mermaid skirt that perfectly highlighted her figure.

The couple got married in Morocco

Marcel, who looked dapper in a matching white suit, admitted his "emotions took over" when he saw his bride for the first time. "When I saw Fleur in her dress I felt like the luckiest man in the universe, not just the world," Marcel told HELLO!.

"When I saw her walking down the aisle, the emotions took over and for the first time ever it felt real. That was the moment I realised Fleur, my best friend, was going to be my wife. She looked so beautiful, I just want to do it all over again."

Meanwhile, Fleur – who later changed into a white bridal jumpsuit by lingerie brand Raine and Bea – described it as "the best day of my life." She told us: "I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other. The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling."

