Kevin Costner claims he's 'homeless' as estranged wife makes bold statement amid divorce drama

Kevin Costner has made the sensational claim that he is effectively homeless after his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, refused to move out of their former marital home.

In accordance with their prenuptial agreement, Christine had 30 days to vacate the $145 million property they shared – but Kevin solely owns – in Carpinteria, California, following her divorce filing on May 1, but she has yet to leave the home.

Now, in new court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the 68-year-old's lawyers have claimed that Kevin no longer has a home to return to after he wraps filming in Utah in June. The Yellowstone star is also said to have revealed that he was made homeless during his divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva, in 1994 and "never wanted this to happen again".

A reported statement from Kevin claims that he is surprised by Christine's decision to remain in the luxury property. He also said that he is shocked he has found himself without a home base again following another separation.

The Dances with Wolves star said that due to his work as an actor, he is frequently traveling and filming on location which is why it is so important for him to have his own home to return to.

According to the former couple's prenup, established when they wed in 2004, Christine is to leave the three family properties Kevin owns and take possession of her belongings in the event of a divorce.

But Kevin has alleged that Christine's decision to remain in their Carpinteria house is an attempt to influence him into meeting her various financial demands. He emphasized that, as stipulated in the prenup, he has already provided her with a $1.2 million fund to find alternative housing.

Court documents reveal that Kevin is open to contributing $30,000 per month for a rental house, in accordance with his child support obligations for their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, and is prepared to advance an additional $10,000 to cover her moving costs.

According to Kevin's lawyers, which includes attorney, Laura Wasser, Christine's agreement to move out was and is unconditional. They claim that even without the prenup, she has no right to occupy Kevin's separate property residence.

Christine, 49, appears to be in no hurry to move out as she was pictured at the property on Wednesday. She has reportedly also filed a restraining order against Kevin which forbids him from transferring or selling any property and taking their children out of the state.

The handbag designer is also getting financial help from Kevin for her legal team, but according to her estranged husband, she allegedly charged $95,000 to his credit card without his knowledge for her lawyers and a forensic accountant.

Christine filed for divorce on May 1 citing "irreconcilable differences" and gave the date of her separation from Kevin as April 11. The former couple began their relationship in 1998 and married in 2004 at his Aspen, Colorado ranch.

Arnold Robinson, Kevin's representative, released a statement following the announcement of their split, which read: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Both Kevin and Christine are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.

